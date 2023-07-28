Now in its second year, ADM is expanding its re:generations regenerative ag program, allowing more Nebraska farmers to earn more income while making a positive impact on the environment and their soil’s health.
ADM will expand the program with the support of a USDA Climate Smart grant by providing 18 states and three Canadian provinces financial incentives and technical support for implementing practices including cover cropping, improved nutrient management and conservation tillage, helping achieve its overall sustainability goal of enrolling 2 million acres by the end of the year. It is the only federal Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program that is returning 100% of the grant back to participating producers.
Local farmers can learn more about the program from ADM representatives and enroll at a community meeting 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo, Nebraska. Timing is ideal as farmers consider their cover crop plan for the fall and planting decisions for the spring of 2024. Guests can RSVP at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/neregen/.
Most producers are earning up to $25 an acre per year depending on their regenerative ag practices. Key to the program in Nebraska is a partnership with Practical Farmers of Iowa to provide growers technical assistance, collect data and report program results.
“Although we are working to significantly reduce our environmental footprint globally, its producers on a state-by-state, county-by-county level that are making a positive difference for our environment and our collective futures,” said Keith Koch, ADM’s re:generations’ Nebraska program manager. “We’re honored to be able to partner with farmers on a very grassroots level while implementing the USDA grant to grow the program’s overall reach and the benefits it provides participating producers.”