With a persistent drought weighing on the minds of farmers and ranchers in the Central Plains, there’s some encouraging news.

The Climate Prediction Center’s official summer forecast released Thursday, May 18 aren’t leaning toward any extreme heat or glaringly low precipitation chances in Nebraska and most of Kansas. The forecast calls for equal chances of having either normal, above-normal or below-normal summer temperatures and precipitation.

While a forecast with “equal chances” doesn’t point to a definitive answer, it could be worse if it leaned in an extreme direction.

“It’s possible this forecast could mean fewer days with temperatures in the 90s this summer compared to recent years, which would mean better potential for crop yields, and lower energy bills and reduced risk for heat stroke,” said Eric Hunt, agricultural climatologist with Nebraska Extension and Nebraska State Climate Office.

The pessimistic part of this “equal chances” forecast also translates to lower chances for significant drought relief this summer across the eastern two-thirds of the state, with some improvement in western Nebraska, Hunt said.

There’s optimism for reducing drought coverage and intensity in the coming months across the Central Plains, especially Kansas and Nebraska.

“This may be because some of the dynamic and statistical models may simply be picking up a ‘persistence signal’ that is expected to last through summer 2023, or due to imminent development of El Niño, which has a weak correlation with moderately wet summer weather on the central Great Plains,” said Brad Rippey, U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist in Washington, D.C.

There are two exceptions to the Climate Prediction Center’s equal chances forecast for Nebraska and Kansas: extreme southwest Kansas has a slightly higher chance of having above-normal summertime temperatures. Also, eastern Kansas has a slightly better chance of seeing more precipitation this summer. Otherwise, for both states, it’s largely “EC.”

On the positive side, after three straight years La Niña is history. Now with the opposite climate phenomenon, El Niño, forming and forecast to continue developing this summer into the fall, it shows promise for moisture to return. Hunt compared this current pattern of a summertime El Niño following La Niña to similar patterns in 2006, 2009 and 2018.

“The one thing all three of those years have in common is wetter conditions in August and into the fall,” Hunt said.

Any rainfall is welcome for crops and pastures across Nebraska and Kansas. Winter wheat in both states has already taken a big hit, and producers are finishing up one of their most difficult seasons on record.

“A recent estimate by the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicated that 32.6% of the nation’s winter wheat will not be harvested,” Rippey said.

Drought in Kansas is expected to cause record abandonment of wheat.

Having hope and positive signs of some drought relief ahead, is a good tool to have in the weather toolbox.

Regarding Iowa, there’s good news for southern Iowa farmers and ranchers, as the latest prediction is for a slightly elevated chance of more precipitation this summer. Iowa’s temperatures have equal chances of being average, below average or above average.