“Ahoj” to all! I hope everyone is having a happy month of May and remained safe from the storms that rocked so much of our area last weekend. There were many towns near us that suffered quite a bit of wind damage, hail and hard rain. There was even some rotation spotted. It must have been a spotty little storm because we walked out of that with just 0.05-0.10 of an inch of rain and some wild wind. Maybe it was because we decided to tuck away all vehicles and machinery and not plant beans that day. That’s Nebraska weather for ya, I guess!
I was chatting with one of my favorite volunteers at work this week about the weather. (Because what else do Nebraskans or farmers ever talk about). He spit out a quote that brought a smirk to my face. “Plant in the dust and your bins will bust.” I guess that will be the sarcastic motivation going forward while we wrap up bean planting. I’m happy for the farms that received some much needed moisture and praying for the ones that are still waiting.
My brother reminded me that exactly a year ago, we watched the most earie storm roll in while loading cattle. The second weekend of May must be destined for storms in Nebraska. I remember it looked a little too similar to the pictures of the dust bowl I see in history books. What an alarming sight that was.
It is a storm that still gets brought up at the supper table around here. My brother, Dad and I were attempting to load fat cattle and having one heck of a time. Thinking back, maybe that should have been a sign to cease the attempt. The weather alerts were being aggressively broadcasted on all phones and radios, yet my brother said let’s just keep trying to load. I think Dad and I’s patience with these steers was far gone so we chimed in with “let’s just wait it out.”
Thank goodness we did. In the following minutes, we watched in awe as a giant wall of dust came rolling over the hill from the south. We were a bit rattled and darn grateful we weren’t driving a load of fats through that black dust cloud.
We are in the final stretch of bean planting here. The boys are aiming to put the last field in within the next few days. We’ve had just a few mechanical hiccups here and there but are otherwise getting seed in the ground smoothly and just waiting for the one thing to actually make it all work – rain.
They have been putting in so many long days and late nights that I know they are ready for this busy season to be concluded soon. It pulls at my heart when I call home in the late evenings while away at work to find them still in the field and having not been able to touch chores yet. Moments like that make my heart ache for home a little more than usual.
It’s tough to leave a lifestyle and place I love so much every week. I truly value the mission of my job and believe helping others of all abilities through horses is one of the most humbling careers ever. Being able to help train those special horses for the patient and resilient work they have ahead of them is a dream. However, I will never be able to give any piece of my heart to city living and fantasize a day when I don’t have to leave my livestock and ones I love every week. I always have to remind myself that things will work out just as God intends them to and on his time!
The cattle will get sent out on pasture this week. My favorite and their favorite time of year has arrived!
In the last two weeks, they have made it known by vocalizing just how ready they are for a different taste and scene. Talking to Dad while feeding them is becoming impossible. The moment they spot a human, they begin “bawling” and proceed to do it until the end of time. I think Dad tells me every day just how tired he is of them and I chuckle because I hear that every year in May.
We are currently supplementing them with a high magnesium mineral to avoid any bloating once turned out on the lush, green grass and prepping all the fencing along the pasture line. A few weeks ago, we hauled a 2-year-old bull to Pender for the bred cows and breeding bull sale. This big guy was a bit of an “oops” on our end. He was supposed to get pinched with the other young bulls while vaccinating two years ago. With the nightmare that sorting was that year, we must have missed him. Like I said, a big mistake on our end. We advertised him digitally for a few weeks but only had a few nibbles. We really needed him gone before pairs went on pasture otherwise he would have caused quite the rumble, resulting in some possible inbreeding and broken fences. I really hoped that by selling him there, he would have a better chance of being used for breeding for a few years instead of straight to process.
Wishing you all a safe and relaxing Memorial Day weekend while we remember the ones who were brave and courageous enough to serve for us. May we always honor them and this blessed land that they sacrificed so much for. We have so many to thank for making America our home sweet home. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem.”