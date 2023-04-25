Today I’m thankful for the ability to weather the…well….weather. It’s been a rollercoaster couple of weeks with continued baking of our precious ground and 80 degree temps, vice versa freezing overnight 26 degree temps (in which I had to cover up precious blooming flowers), less than an inch of rain (but still it was rain!), a few nights fearing hail and wind. ALWAYS with the wind. It’s just the time of year where you wear everything in your wardrobe: Carhartt overalls, stocking caps, tank tops and shorts.
While walking our rented pasture ground to check / fix fence before our breeding cattle move there in May, I couldn’t help but notice the hurting soil. It is truly miraculous there is anything green coming out of it, and it caused me to pause for prayer. I also noticed the alfalfa coming back with a vengeance. For the safety of our animals and to prevent bloat / potential death, the pasture owners graciously agreed to let us spray it and kill it off.
Our buddy John Deere has been getting quite a workout on our homeplace. Time to move the cows off stalks so our farmer friends can prep their field for planting. Rusty (my husband), Skye (our daughter) and I spent a long morning moving cows across the road to dry lot to wait for pasture. Then we wound up all the wire, took out the fence posts and removed all waterers / mineral tubs. Another great workout idea for that farm fitness boot camp we will start one day!
Rusty also sprayed our pasture for weeds, and he and I laid down fertilizer with the spreader. Okay, he and John Deere accomplished that. I excelled as gate opener / closer. We were blessed to beat the rain, so the tiny bit we got really helped with the growth and greening.
Another key element in growth and greening is prescribed burns. While those recently have been suspended by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen based on extreme dry and windy conditions, Rusty and our son Kolter assisted a friend with his before the ban was in place. I am amazed at how much planning, timing and manpower goes into this and am grateful to report it was successful and more importantly, no harm to the manpower.
What I am currently wishing would also be suspended is coyotes. The population the last couple years just seems to have exploded. With this, they have gotten so brazen. Not only are we seeing them incredibly close to our cattle, but we have seen them on our game cameras attacking large racoons and medium-sized deer. Doubled with their blood curdling cries, it is nerve wracking. I am not sure if it is food sources, weather patterns or the fallout of the fur market, but I’d embrace a decrease in this predator population. And feel free to take these early pesky flies with ya!
Thankfully, the coyotes have not made themselves welcome to our hen house, and the ladies have been in high production. The cost of food remains exorbitant and unfortunately, I’ve had to pass some of that cost along to my buyers. Also turns out, no matter what the food costs, it smells equally bad on the back end. I discovered this as spring cleaning the coop this week and wishing for a stronger stomach. It was not poultry in motion!
So as I close by once again checking my weather app to discover what’s headed our way next, I am reminded on this Earth Day that we are indeed still blessed. God has given animals and humans resilience and the precious earth to care for. We will continue to pick up trash on our long dirt road, plant trees, recycle household goods weekly, conserve water and only use chemicals as absolutely necessary for the health of our soil and animals. “Look after the land and the land will look after you, destroy the land and it will destroy you.”-Aboriginal Proverb