“Ahoj” to everyone! It has been a busy but extremely dry two weeks around here. The 10-day forecast is packed with numerous potential rain chances but always seems to miss us by a hair. It is so discouraging. We measured about 0.10 of an inch total in the last two weeks.
Pivots are already working so hard in many fields throughout the area. I don’t ever remember irrigation being utilized so heavily at such an early stage.
It’s hard to believe two years ago, we were entering one of the most successful yield years. Goodness, if we only knew how the tables would have turned in the following two years. Please continue praying for rain.
My favorite time of year has arrived as pairs are successfully out on pasture! We filled up their bellies with the last of the alfalfa and sent them out. They knew exactly what was happening and it was such a joy to watch them step foot out there for the first time this year. That is a day I will never miss for as long as I live.
All went smoothly moving, besides a few little calves being pretty confused on where they should be. Their cows see green pastures for the first time in a long time and being a mother isn’t exactly the first thing on their mind. Looks like all those little ones are settled in out there now and enjoying the tall grass to lay in.
Although, the creek water supply is obviously not thriving. The boys had to hook up our old cattle tank to give them easier access to drink. We had our creek dug out more on this pasture during the fall and winter. The creek was becoming extremely wide and the banks were shallow from years of cattle sliding down to drink. In return, this would make the low parts of the pasture become swampy during the really wet years. By hauling this extra source of water out there, hopefully the creek banks won’t break down as quickly.
The first week of cattle on pasture, I try to keep a pretty close eye on them. That first week is the best quality we will see for the entire year and I have learned the risks of cattle overeating on that ripe brome grass.
My little bay gelding and I headed back out there after supper one evening around 9 p.m. It was too peaceful of a night to stay inside anyways. Flies were at a minimal and the nights cooled off as to where a jacket was needed to be comfortable.
Everyone was content besides a heifer who appeared to be bothered. We kept watching her and rode through the rest of the herd. We then notice an “itty bitty” calf wobbling around, attempting to nurse off of anything and everything. This little girl was tiny and I was just so surprised she survived birth. Small but mighty was my thought as I watched her tumble around with absolutely no colostrum in her belly yet.
I let my gelding putz around in the pasture with the rest of the cattle while I stepped off and gave Dad a ring in the house. He wasn’t too ecstatic to receive this call. This heifer was confused and her hormones were spiked. She wanted nothing to do with this strange thing that was trying to nurse off her small bag. Dad and I knew her odds were not good. We knew that even if we brought this heifer all the way home to place them in a smaller area together, she still would have no interest in this calf.
The sky was pitch black and we struggled with even spotting her heifer out there so knew it would be nearly impossible to get her home with just the two of us. We decided the only thing to do was bring the calf home and see if we possibly had any bagged colostrum left. The calf was so tiny that I was able to easily carry her all the way home. When we got home with her, the first thing Dad told me was “you know she’s probably not going to make it.” But for some reason, I had a glimmer of hope and was already getting such a soft spot for her.
By this time, it was late and we discovered we had absolutely no colostrum or milk replacer left. The poor thing was so hungry. We knew if we waited until the morning to get her colostrum when vet office or Bomgaars opened, it would be too late. She needed the first thing in her stomach to be colostrum but we had no choice at that time. We were playing with fire either way.
Dad made his own mixture of warm pasteurized milk, sugar and egg and that little girl scarfed down two little bottles faster than I could blink. And she would have drank a whole lot more if I let her. I bedded her down and was fearing the worst as I checked on her before heading into Bomgaars that morning.
She was eagerly waiting for me to hurry into town and come back with the goods. She is now two weeks old, showing no signs of slowing down, growing, and quickly taking a piece of my heart. She follows me around the yard like another dog and shows no fear when it comes to walking underneath the horses. Thankfully, they enjoy her too.
She has a tough road ahead of her and I know she’ll never grow like she needs to, but it’s been so incredible and special to see her make it this far.
I’ve said it a million times, but I love this life and am so grateful God gave me this passion for the agriculture industry and the opportunity to grow with it. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem.”