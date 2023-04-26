“Ahoj” from my home to yours. I have no idea when I was able to include this in my writing last, but we were blessed with some rain last week! Dad didn’t get the gauge out to catch the exact measurement. We all know if he would have, we definitely wouldn’t have got any rain. Some may call it superstition, but I feel it leans more towards desperation with a hint of outsmarting Mother Nature. We estimated around a half an inch! Not a surplus by any means, but it is something we are oh so grateful for.
I’m anxious to watch the pastures perk up and begin to thicken. The boys put some oats in the ground and will be seeding more of the ground neighboring the pastures with red clover or sudan grass later to ensure cattle will have full bellies this summer.
The horses were ecstatic to finally be able to take a long awaited roll in the mud. With their itchy winter coat slowly trickling off, dropping to their knees in the mud is an activity they are sure to never pass up. With that being said, I spent some time this weekend cleaning their caked-up coats. It’s one of the happiest times of the year. I could spend hours upon hours with them, pushing their thick coat off and watching it fall around four of my favorite hooves. I love watching their coat come alive with all of the shine and sleekness coming through.
Those winter coats are dropping, which means I will be expecting those winter bellies to, as well. I like to monitor their weight as close as possible throughout the cold months, but my gelding could still get chunky off of a blade of grass per day. On the other hand, my mare typically loses some muscle toning but can easily build it back up with work. They are kept legged up all year long, but I am anxious to focus on getting their bellies tucked up and their toplines conditioned. They are so special to me and are such good ones.
This spring marked 10 years with them here, and sometimes I still have to pinch myself that there are finally horses on this farm again. And I pray this land is always graced with that beauty and friendship. I always ask Dad about the horses my Grandpa used to work and create these fields. I wish I knew every single detail about them. They were some darn good, hardy, powerful animals that were my Grandpa’s workforce.
It makes my heart so full to think that the horse and my Grandpa, two individuals whom I love so very much, created these fields. Oh the things I would do to have watched those first horses work on this land and work in partnership with the generations before me. Dad said Grandpa’s trusty pair was purchased in Schuyler. I love hearing about a time when good horses were so accessible to everyone, and the honesty of the seller did not hold even a spark of worry.
It is my understanding that Grandpa wasn’t too fond of the horse. Boy, am I glad that trait wasn’t passed down to me! He knew how quickly their fight or flight mindset could turn into danger. Fearful or not, he still relied on that pair to provide for my Grandma, my aunts and my Dad. The harnesses that Grandpa strapped on their sweaty, toned frames still hangs in the loft of our barn to this day.
When I bring my horses in that barn to saddle up, I always imagine Grandpa walking his horses along that same path to tack up. Not because he enjoyed spending time with them, but because they were the force he needed to live his dream of being a farmer. I imagine the final day that Grandpa hung up those harnesses and traded those flighty equines for a tractor was such an exciting, progressive day for him.
In my eyes, that was the day the horse industry completely reversed its purpose. The horse went from getting the wheels worked off of him to getting pushed aside. The tractor didn’t need hay or oats or hoof care, and tractors definitely didn’t throw any stubbornness in their master’s face. I imagine that was certainly very appealing for many farmers. But the try, passion and partnership lost from that transition signified a pair of shoes that the tractor would never be able to fill. The quality of the horses’ life changed drastically within those years. It breaks my heart knowing many were thrown away to slaughter, for their labor use became minimal so quickly.
The horse industry has truly seen a world of change within the last century. Even though their roles have changed, the heart of the horse has remained so steady. Not sure how we are deserving of their faithful and timeless partnership.
I hope all is well for you, your family and farm as we move forward in the most hopeful time of the year, planting season! Until next time! “Spanem Bohem”