A few more warm, dry days should pretty much finish wheat harvest around here. Wheat doesn't play the role it once did here, but it is still vital in dryland crop rotations.
Second cutting hay is getting made, and the corn is as good as I have ever seen wherever folks have escaped the hail. Corn is starting to pollinate and we have unseasonably mild weather. Highs have been getting into the low 90s for only a few hours per day and then cooling back to the low 60s at night. It is pretty normal for us to be over or near 100 degrees for much of the daylight hours during July.
The cattle and the grass are both doing well. It is a welcome relief to not be worrying about having enough pasture to last us to fall.
Circling back to wheat harvest, some of my earliest memories are of the excitement, stress and anxiety that wheat harvest brought. It was all hands on deck.
People are also reading…
My biggest job was tending to the hogs and cattle close to home while Dad and my older brother were busy combining and putting up straw, along with a couple of retired fellows who drove our old trucks for us.
I started hauling grain to the elevator before I was legal age to drive a car. The urgency of the season seemed to push players into the game who had no business seeing the field. We were lucky there weren’t more wrecks than there were, looking back on things.
It seemed like everyone always had a lot riding on wheat harvest back then. The crop insurance system was different then, and people were still recovering from the financial beating of the early to mid-1980s. I don't remember wheat harvest ever being remotely close to enjoyable, let alone fun like it is today.
I'm very thankful for the families I have harvested with in recent history. My good friend Jason Boner helped me get my first truck by keeping me busy during summer and fall harvests. The Mihm family has passed on now, but Cliff and Dennis gave me a lot of work. The last several years I have harvested with the Liess family. I haul grain off of many of the fields now for the Liess family that I did for Mihms. It is almost like I came with the ground.
These folks treat me better than much of my own family. We trade out trucking against winter cornstalk rental for our cowherd. It is a really good deal for both of us, and working with respectful, life-long friends makes it fun.
There is still plenty of hard work and stress, but at least a person has the satisfaction of helping a friend gather his season’s reward for his risk and labor. In my mind, that is hard to put a price on. Helping those folks we care about is why we are here.