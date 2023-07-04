Today I’m thankful for Old Glory, the Stars and Stripes, and the Star-Spangled Banner. Yes, I mean the American flag.
While I’m not terribly excited (pronounced terrified) for our part of the country to be lighting fireworks in severe drought, I am excited for the holiday. It provides a chance to recognize our active military and veterans, as well as be thankful for the privilege of being born and raised in this free and independent country.
The flag in our yard has overseen many an agricultural activity. Recently this has been a muddy cattle lot with 1.25 inches of rain (praise God!), the re-siding of our barn and outbuildings from the hail damage of 2022, literally having to lead those knucklehead steers that seem to lack survival skills to water, and watching many surrounding waterways and ditches be baled in hopes of stretching out the feed source a little longer for livestock.
I think everyone is calculating down to the day (versus month) how long current food sources will last, and it’s amazing where your mind goes when it’s desperate. I recently read an article on the forage value of nonpoisonous tree leaves and bark, so there’s an idea.
We certainly aren’t mowing anything without the thought of putting some temporary fence up for the cows to graze the little grass standing. When driving around we feel a little predatory looking at a bit of grass and envisioning a fence and our cows there. It’s probably not ideal to plop valued livestock on a small piece of grass in the middle of concrete jungle Lincoln, but a girl can dream!
Other flags we were looking forward to seeing in July are from the Waverly Camp Creek Threshers event and the Seward Fourth of July parade. Both events do an amazing job of linking the present to the past and capturing the interest of young and old.
I was teasing a well-traveled friend the other day that of all the places in the world she’s seen, it was Chimney Rock that took her breath away. There are numerous events and places in this great state to visit, I highly encourage everyone to go explore! The past couple weeks we’ve been exploring local producers (eight at last count!), and are currently enjoying our dairy, produce, chickens, lavender and jelly – all from Nebraska!
Finally, we saw a flag in June at the College World Series that really symbolized the unity I’ve been witnessing recently. Both teams were fiercely competitive, fighting for their chance at the championship, yet they stopped and stood in unity for the flag.
While much less cutthroat, our “neighborhood” held our annual section party last week. We keep adding more sections of neighbors around us to the invite list, still I never leave there without feeling closer to all of them. We come from very diverse backgrounds, interests and ages, yet always have a great time getting to know each other better, catching up and eating some fantastic food. (Honestly Linda, that blueberry lemon cake!)
If you drive by someone’s house every day, I think you ought to know them and let them know you’d help if help was ever needed. After all, wasn’t the gathering of neighbors and stirring of unity how our freedom and independence came to be?