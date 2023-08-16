Since the last report we have been receiving some much needed rains and cooler weather. Several violent storms have brought hail to our area as well, but in general the grass and the fall crops look excellent.
We are working on third cutting, cleaning pens, delivering hay, weaning a few calves and getting ready for silage cutting in the next couple of weeks.
Oh, and we have a wedding in the family this week. John G and Katherine are tying the knot Aug. 19! Kat is a welcome addition to our family. All those sayings about gaining a daughter really rings true for us. G and Kat go together like pizza and sauerkraut. If you are from Indianola, you will get that analogy.
Speaking of being from Indianola, that used to be very common. At one time, there were more people from Indianola living in Denver Colorado, than there were still living in Indianola.
Like so many farm communities, the 1980s were tough and the 90s saw a mass exodus of young people who saw what their parents went through in the 80s. It wasn't just farm families either. For our community, the bloom went off of the oil industry at the same time. The jobs that served agriculture and petroleum got fewer as consolidation took over.
Luckily, our community has seen a resurgence in the last 10 to 15 years. Many kids that went off to college have returned to raise their kids in the same wholesome environment they were raised in. They have opportunities as educators, in health care, finance, manufacturing and the service industry. Like anywhere, people with trade skills are in high demand. Some manufacturers have learned that rural work ethic is hard to beat, and that has brought opportunities to the entire area.
The thing I most appreciate is this group of young parents has a different list of priorities and mindset. Instead of yearning for the entertainment and opportunities of the urban areas, they have set to improving the quality of life here while keeping us “small town.”
They have revived town celebrations, and attendance from the area has improved. We now have an excellent arena that a group of guys put together through hard work and community support. They host a ranch rodeo during Old Settlers then follow it the next day with a kids’ mutton busting competition and steer riding.
Our ball field has been rebuilt through volunteers and donations. We could barely field a team 15 to 20 years ago, now we have several sets of kids playing ball and being involved.
I really appreciate the effort this group has put in and how they are prioritizing experiences and family time. Fellowship goes a long way in keeping communities vibrant. The old farts drinking coffee don’t change anything generally. It’s the guys out making it happen that keeps towns alive. I hope the kids that were having fun today remember it and work to preserve this community for their children.