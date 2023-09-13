As I write this, the ground is settling from a much needed 24-hour, two-inch rain. This will help the hay, the grass and the milo finish filling.
The corn is going in the bunkers fast. High moisture corn and silage both getting done.
Our schedule worked out well. We got the hay up before Jake and Kaedin headed to the State Fair then got the silage chopped and covered this past week.
This rain will be just what the doctor ordered for planting some alfalfa this week and rye next week. Feels good to have plenty of hay in the stack yards and plenty of silage. Getting a nice rain to establish fall seeded crops is a real blessing.
John G and Kat pitched in while Jake was at the fair and then covered chores for Michelle and I so we could go to the Nebraska State Fair the second weekend. It was a great time. We took along our young friend Russell Herman so he could get the experience. Russell is a young 4-Her that latched onto Jake a couple years ago. They have big plans moving forward.
We are at the point where we don't have to deal with much stress at the fair anymore. We can just enjoy the time together and the exhibits. I helped take heifers to check in and helped bring them to and from the wash rack, and that was about it. Michelle made pancakes and bacon in the stalls one morning and French dips for lunch. She enjoys cooking for her family and show kids.
I noticed that the beef pit was priced very competitively with other fair food options. Kudos to the Nebraska Beef Council for putting a great value in front of consumers.
It is pretty neat to visit with families that we have raised kids with in the show rings across the state. It really is almost like a family reunion of sorts.
One of our family’s favorite characters is “Beep Beep.” The boys gave him that handle years ago. This slight made, older Hispanic gentleman would be pushing his cart cleaning alleys and give the boys a “beep-beep” like a car horn when he needed to get past them. He is always cheerful and working. We do our best to keep him watered and occasionally fed. This year, after his shift Sunday he brought his wife by our stalls to meet us. She works on the grounds also. She shares her husband’s pleasant demeanor. It made my heart happy. My family had made enough of a positive impact on this fellow that he wanted his wife to meet us.
In the modern era, a lot of production ag folks like to poke fun at the show animal segment of the industry. Some people get rather slanderous in their assessment. One thing that should be remembered is that thousands of consumers see, touch, smell and hear the animal agriculture industry at these fairs. The effort being put forward displaying the animals living in the best possible conditions is not lost on the general public. Consumers like to make decisions with their dollars that they can feel good about.
The show families that get run down by critics for not having “real world” cattle are the ambassadors and promoters whether they choose to be or not. They deserve support, credit, and respect for what they do. They aren't just representing themselves, they represent the biggest industry in our state at the same time.