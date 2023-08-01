Wheat harvest is about wrapped up, as well as second cutting alfalfa. We will see some third going down this coming week.
Summer showed up with a vengeance, and the dryland crops are starting to stress. We are still getting cooled down to the high 60s at night, so that helps.
The cattle are handling it surprisingly well. Jake set up some sprinklers for the fat cattle that didn't have good shade and he ran a couple cooling ponds in some pens also.
We have really high humidity and not much wind. That made hay curing and wheat cutting a challenge.
People are also reading…
Our county fair was last week. We enjoyed seeing several kids show that we had worked with in the past. Lots of good kids trying their best.
What I love about showing livestock is you can truly be as successful as you choose to be. The success isn't measured by trophies, buckles and banners. The measure of success comes from instilling work ethic, sportsmanship, character, discipline and inner strength. You can tell the kids who do the project themselves. You can tell the kids who work at it all year long.
I love seeing the hardened veteran 4-H kids take a knee with the littles, showing them how to clip bellies and legs, how to put the halter on the bucket calf, etc.
I used to be envious of the families that hired fitters and the kid just sat and watched. Now I feel sorry for them. I don't have a problem with hiring fitting help. I just think the kids get the most out of it when they are in there pulling legs and clipping right beside the veterans. It is pretty special to watch a calf transform at the hands of a skilled kid with clippers and comb.
Funny, some of those go-getters at 16 are still go-getters at 26, 36 and 46.