Joining the O’Dea operation is son, Jake, in the foreground. He is developing his own Angus herd and is shown here with a friend, Christien Kuykendall, in the background. They were busy preparing some heifers to show at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic. Kuykendall is one of the youth the O’Deas have been working with to teach them the ropes of showing cattle and helping them learn about the industry while they build their own herds.