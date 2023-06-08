"Son, this country goes from one extreme to the other.”
I don't know how many times I heard my dad say that. Our place received more rain in the month of May this year than we had in the previous 24 months combined. We are blessed to be able to take cows to grass and not just to pasture.
We finished pairing out today and have just a handful of cows that we are feeding around the place while they eat weeds in the sacrifice pastures and wintering pens. I'm thankful we weren't forced to cull any deeper.
We are still only stocking about 70% of normal, but we will kick some yearlings out to graze that we normally drylot if it stays wet. We have some last dance cows sorted off that will be babysitting the early weaned calves off of our first calf heifers. We are really enjoying having fewer loads of feed to mix every day.
The corn is all up and growing fast. Not very much hay has been cut around here yet, and what has been knocked down I think folks probably wish it was still standing. We like to let our first cutting get quite a few blooms before we cut it so we can maximize tonnage and root growth. We are seeing some blooms finally so we will start cutting as soon as we can get through the fields without leaving a track. It will be slow going, and we have a few fields where we will need to be watching for debris from the river flooding, but nothing too major.
We lost a few acres of oats and had some fence damage, but the big rains did us far more good than harm. Our big pasture dams will really help recharge the aquifer for our stock wells also.
Drought in the other end of the state and across parts of the corn belt is a real concern this year. Everyone has a different set of circumstances on their own place. I know I personally got tired of the coaching the last couple growing seasons from guys who had no idea how really dry we were. When your spring is too dry to sprout oats and your fall is to dry to sprout wheat, you are in a world of hurt. There isn't a magic plant out there that will grow with absolutely zero moisture.
One huge advantage we have out west is that we are accustomed to drought and we manage accordingly. There's a reason that rotational grazing and no till farming are popular here. It's because it works!
We are more able to stockpile standing forage and hold on waiting for a rain because of the mulch on our soils. A system doesn't become drought tolerant overnight. All the plays in our playbook have been developed over time and adjusted out of necessity.
A wet year out here would be considered a drought in much of the country. I have no advice that can apply to the corn belt guys. That is just how it is. That's why our ground isn't as expensive as the I states.
To quote Mike Tyson: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
A drought can for sure be a knockout punch for an operation if you don't have the chance to duck or put up your gloves and protect yourself.
Keep your gloves up and remember what works this year so you know for the next one.