“Ahoj” everyone! I hope you are enjoying the summer season and were able to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday with the ones you love. It is hard to believe we are closing out June and headed into July already! Besides the ongoing drought, it truly has been such an enjoyable start to the summer.
Our community, along with many more, celebrated Czech Days last weekend at the Clarkson Czech Festival. It is such a fun weekend celebrating our heritage with kolaches, ceska buchtas, polka music, dancing, dear friends, and of course, a few Czech beers. It is a weekend that is packed full of tradition, family, and laughs for many.
It will always be one of my favorite parts of the summer. In fact, I don’t ever recall a final weekend in June where this wasn’t where we were. It is so intriguing to hear from my parents how it has changed over the years, but those friendships always remain the same. Heading home on that final night is always a little bittersweet.
Things remain dry here, and I am sure you are all just as tired of hearing about it as I am writing about it. Our plans for the cattle on pastures is up and down and somewhere in between. Regrowth on pastures is very minimal, if anything at all. The creeks are still dried up, and we are still having to provide another source of water for them.
The boys planted oats and Sudan grass for the cattle, which is surprisingly looking OK. Hopefully, that will be where we need it to be when the cattle are asking for something more here soon. They are planning on cutting and baling the oats next week and then we will let them out on that. I can’t imagine they will stay satisfied on that for too long, but it will buy us some time. Once they graze out that oats field, we hope to work it up and plant another field of Sudan grass in its place.
The drought still marches on but we will always have so much to be thankful for. About two weeks ago, we dropped to our knees as we were told a good family friend was trapped in a full grain bin. No matter how many years of farming you have under your belt, farm accidents can easily happen to anyone – and quickly, too. Farm safety should not be taken lightly, and sometimes it takes moments like this to remind us all of that importance.
Fortunately, this special family is a member of a very extraordinary little community. Handfuls upon handfuls of people dropped everything to help out a farmer that has done so much for everyone else. This is a support system that can’t be found anywhere else but in a small town. A burden it may seem at times to have everyone know what you are doing before you do it, but a pure blessing it is to have so many care about the well-being of yourself at all times.
There he was, standing waist deep in corn, and general attempts were sinking him further below until he was nearly neck deep. The helping hands of many from communities near and far came rushing to their side. People they knew were running through the cornfields, parking alongside roads, doing whatever they could, to just be close to the family and help in any way possible. More fire departments, rescue teams and police departments came to the scene than I can keep track of. The response was just incredible.
Many tactics were used to get him out via the high expertise of the rescue teams that we are so grateful for today, one of which included the new grain equipment rescue device, “the great wall of rescue” or “the tube of life.” The community just recently completed the fundraising process for this device and had used it only once before, the first time to recover a body.
The farmer recalled this fundraiser and spoke how crazy it felt to have donated to something that played a very significant role in a very scary moment of his life. Our rescue teams and fire departments are so important, and if donating is what we can do to help them save someone we love, then that is what we shall do.
He was stuck for nearly two hours. The pressure of the grain had to be removed off of him slowly to avoid blood flow trauma. His body temperature was sky high, as was that of a few members of the rescue team, from doing everything in their power to help him out.
When he was finally out, he headed to the hospital while respected members of their community stayed to clean up corn and haul the remainder loads to the elevator in town. The support from their neighbors and community in that time of need was endless.
I hope everyone gets to experience the love, respect and commitment from a small community some time in their life. It’s a connection that is difficult to find anywhere else. Even from afar, I am so grateful for each and every one of them.
Once the family arrived at the hospital, they were able to locate their favorite patient quite easily by the trail of corn he left for them throughout the halls!
The agriculture world is such an incredible place to be. The community and connections are built so tough that we will never be alone, especially in times of need. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem.”