Today I’m thankful for getting by with a little help from my friends. I’ve been licking my wounds from a very unfortunate event that occurred and meanwhile didn’t even stop to take notice that daily boons were still unfolding. Taking some time to reflect today, I remain blessed far more than I deserve.
Let’s just get the bad news out of the way so we can get on to the good things. As some of you know, we had one embryonic pregnancy we were excited about above all the others. We pampered the recipient mom every step of the way (we put misters in the barn for goodness sakes!). We prayed she was pregnant with a heifer so we could continue to let the phenomenal genetics of this mating impact our herd for generations to come. It was by far the most money we’d ever paid for an embryo. Whether it was the heat wave, the drought, the embryo or some other reason, the mom was two weeks overdue when she went into labor. It was a heifer, a way too big heifer. Sadly, she didn’t survive, but thanks to the heroic efforts of two genuine friends Tony Tvrdy and Tom Peterson, the recipient mom will.
If you ever want your heart ripped out of your chest, watch a mom sniff the ground for an hour where her dead calf lay, mooing desperately the whole time. She was begging for a response from that calf for the next 24 hours, one that she’ll never get. She – and we – were absolutely heartbroken.
The first boon, was watching how another expectant mom reacted to the mourning mom. They were cordial yet distanced before, but after the tragic event they were inseparable. It’s like she could sense the physical and emotional loss. We gave mourning mom antibiotics because she was at high risk for infection post-birth and made sure she still cleaned out the placenta. She appears to be well and returning to normal, and the other expectant mom is preparing for birth as I write this. She as well is overdue, but lessons learned by us, only a few days. Our veterinarian supplied us with necessary drugs to induce labor in hopes to not repeat the heartbreaker.
People are also reading…
Other animal support came from the four Vizsla hunting dogs. Checking cows at all hours of the night can be both peaceful and spooky. It’s been a beautiful moon, which has helped in being able to see cow hind-ends in the dark. The heat wave has passed, making for enjoyable temperatures. However, those coyotes and owls own the nights sound-wise. Gives you goosebumps just listening!
The dogs were faithfully out of their kennels to keep me company every single night. Not barking. Just giving me quiet reassurance that I wasn’t alone. During the day, sensing my mood was deflated, they weren’t above sneaking in unexpected kisses. I know they live for pheasant hunting season and soon will be gone with the fellas on weekends, living their best life, but I sure enjoy my time with them in the meantime.
Our neighbors and friends’ horses have also been a source of comfort. They are beautiful to watch daily. (They even posed for me her with a butterfly this week!) As their owner Pat Heather says “If they made horse scented perfume I’d wear it.” She’s not kidding, just like she wasn’t kidding when she kissed one of horses in front of a bunch of church ladies she was hosting awhile back. OK who am I kidding, Pat is a source of comfort to me. We both enjoy spending quiet, reflective time with horses, cows and dogs, and she’s hysterical!
The horses continue to humor me because I feed them apples off our trees from time to time. While we don’t have as many on our trees this year (drought and temperatures just didn’t cooperate), we’ve had enough to make a big batch of baked apples.
That said, I’m not completely in the pumpkin spice craze, but I do love all other aspects of autumn. Apples, football, crisp air, baby calves and watching our friends harvest their crops. I remain prayerful for them while listening to crop price reports and watching drought impacted crop photos be shared. As with calving season that we are painfully proving, farmers don’t know what they don’t know and can’t control what they can’t control.
“There is no better demonstration of faith than a man planting seeds in a field.” -Author Unknown