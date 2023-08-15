Today I’m thankful for chaos! Semi-controlled chaos, at least.
A very sweet woman that faithfully reads my articles asked me at the county fair if I ever run out of things to write about. I laughed at my own naivety because whenever I start to think we’ve settled into a boring, mundane pattern, that’s typically when all heck breaks loose.
Around the first of every month. I check into our business plan, which seemed like we were on track this month. However, every day so far has brought challenges or the need for sweat equity.
District 145 Beef in Schools has been very active the past few weeks. We’ve held our second annual Donor Recognition Banquet, prepared for our school’s upcoming Booster Bash fundraiser, and taken on overall advocacy. Around 70 donors were in attendance at the banquet, along with some special speakers, including our head of food services Mr. Philip Steffen. He’s been an amazing partner in this project and literally wears his support for all to see.
Following that, the Lancaster County Fair kicked off where we saw many local youths rewarded for their hard work. Kolter volunteered in a few areas. Due to his summer job, he was lacking time to work with his own beef animals to show, but that didn’t stop him from participating in the beef show ring helping the exhibitors. He was a well-oiled machine in encouraging pushes from behind and quick disposal of dropped poo packages.
Kolter also volunteered at Fun at the Farm, where he was gifted with the opportunity to speak with Sen. Tom Brandt’s staff and Sen. George Dungan on District 145 Beef in Schools. How often does a teenager get the opportunity to impress the importance of supporting local farmers and ranchers while contributing to school kids’ nutrition to lawmakers?!
People are also reading…
Skye has been doing equally important volunteer work as a mentor in Big Brothers Big Sisters. It’s been fun hearing how she’s impacting her “little sister” on a weekly basis and being a consistent, positive force in her young life. Both our kids are definitely the “mustard seeds” and we couldn’t be prouder.
On the home front, we’ve been given consistent rain and beautiful sunrises and sunsets. This has been encouraging because we’re fall calving and checking cows in the late and early hours.
We also used early morning hours to take finished fullblood Wagyu to a locker in Riley, Kansas, this week. No, there were not any last beers or massages offered, but I did pause to give them thanks and pray they will be a blessing to the families receiving them. This round’s buyers are primarily located in Kansas, thus the trip there. This is also a specialty Wagyu locker that will use a camera to evaluate the intramuscular fat, so we’re anxiously awaiting our above prime IMF results!
Our poor chickens (and my heart) have been through trauma the past couple weeks. One night while gathering eggs in the dark, I was horrified to find a 45-inch bull snake in the coop eating all the eggs. If you’ve read my past articles, you know I bring no strength to snake situations. Rusty rectified the predicament and we thought all would settle down in the coop. Until … the next morning an owl somehow managed to get in the coop and kill two chickens. The poor ladies have been laying fewer and smaller eggs since then, and I can’t blame them. I myself still have PTSD!
While other chaos has occurred (an increase in mice around grain bins and dog food, fence needing repairs, an escapee cow lounging in the yard as natural as can be, and an over-adventurous Vizsla dog), we have managed to squeeze in some fun. We were surprised with fair bull riding tickets as a result of volunteering at Fun at the Farm, where we saw some Nebraska talent compete amongst the best in the nation. We networked with others in the industry at the Lancaster-Seward Cattlemen Association meeting. We supported Rusty at the golf tournament he puts on every year, “The Tournament” keeps a scholarship going at Northeast High School in honor of a friend he lost at a young age.
Another faithful reader (which is always crazy humbling to know they are out there!) asked me recently why I’m always so happy. As chaotic as August has been thus far, each day has reminded me that I’m blessed far more than I deserve.
“Our peace is not based on the absence of storm and chaos.” -Feyintoluwa Blessing