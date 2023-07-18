Today I’m thankful that God is in the details. Any action or plan one undertakes should be done thoroughly, and attention to the small details ultimately yields the greatest results. This brings opportunities for discovery, creativity, and God’s wonderful works.
Our last couple weeks have been in the details of drought severity, healing rain and the beauty of the summer.
Water restrictions are no longer voluntary in the city of Waverly. The aquifer that supplies water to the city wells has been impacted by drought, and water levels are dropping at alarming levels. Our town-dwelling friends are diligently doing their part to restrict car washing, lawn watering and filling of pools.
Though we have our own well on our property, we are equally being cognizant and embracing these measures.
Many of our neighbors are wanting to test their own well levels, as well as amounts of nitrates potentially in our wells. The local FFA chapter is contemplating organizing an event to assist. The community is pulling together!
While that’s been sobering, we have received nearly 2 inches of rain in the last two weeks! Again, it’s not likely to bring us out of the danger zone, but every bit helps and we’re appreciative of every single drop. We pray this trend continues, and if beggars can be choosers, please hold off on the wind and hail when the rain falls. May these small details help our neck of the woods in big ways!
We’ve maintained the details of humor this summer for operational efficiency. Rusty, Kolter and I were able to slip away for a road trip vacation across the western U.S., while Skye graciously held down the fort. She not only cared for the animals, plants and our bustling household, but she also fulfilled merchandise orders around the country and managed social media for Wellman Wagyu. In trying to promote her to vice president in our operations, we struggled to find the appropriate title. So maybe we’ll stick to Vice President of Chaos?
Kolter and Rusty, not to be outdone, arranged a prank. I’m pretty hearty, even keeled, and can laugh at myself. However, snakes can stop my heart beating and paralyze me. To that end, after finding a bull snake skin next to our barn, these fellas decided to rearrange it in a place they know I walk by on the daily so I wouldn’t miss it. I didn’t. I almost promoted myself to Vice President of Selling the Property.
We are trying desperately to hold on to the beautiful details of summer (snakes not included). This has included side-by-side rides at dusk and multiple rainbow sightings after the rain. Kolter is still working and learning from a farmer friend of ours, and even started his own hay stacking crew titled the “Hay Hunks.” We’ve done a good amount of fishing in the Pacific Ocean, Lake McConaughy, and a friend’s farm pond. (We are well fed this year.)
Looking ahead already to the fall, we’re working hard in preparation for District 145 Beef In School’s Donor Recognition Dinner, as well as Booster Bash. These events kickoff the school year and serve to further unite our school district with appreciated local farmers and ranchers. An added bonus, they really give us a chance to love on every person that makes this project possible!
In the next couple weeks, we’ll be preparing maternity suites for our calving season and loading finished cows to take to the locker.
The American Wagyu Association is partnering feverishly with the USDA to increase labeling and branding standards for the breed’s beef products. We wholeheartedly embrace this and would welcome the consumer protection that would provide. After all, if one takes care of the smaller details, the bigger picture will take care of itself.