It looks like planting will be going full force here in about a week. The irrigated fields will go in first and the dryland will be a wait-and-see game.
Folks are not very optimistic. We have rain in the forecast at the time of this writing, so maybe we will be blessed with some real rain. These little showers are welcome, but they are like a Band-aid on a broken leg.
Our oats are all up and holding on. The pastures look tough but at least we have some green in places. We will start going to pasture in about a week, but only stocking at about 20% for now. We will probably run at 50 to 60% of normal capacity or less this year. We will be feeding roughly half our cowherd all summer, the way things look. I will be liquidating about half my cows, making room for heifers.
It is really easy for me to get into “bitter old man” mode sometimes. Even though I am only 47, I am definitely a high mileage unit. I see a lot of things happening in the cattle and beef business today that brought about the end of the small family hog farms in 1990s. Those of us who were old enough to realize what was happening in the 80s know how important those hogs were to a farm’s survival. By 2000, virtually all those small operations were forced out.
I have to be very cautious with my handling of younger folks in agriculture that kind of label me as extreme or anti-progress. Anyone born after 1980 probably doesn't have much of a frame of reference to the era that saw such a mass exodus of small farmers.
While I was working in the oilfields to pay back the money I owed from hog and cattle feeding losses in the late ‘90s, many of today's experts with letters behind their names were still getting milk breaks and watching “Barney and Friends.”
Animal agriculture was and is a place where young farmers can build equity and make a living, hopefully without a huge amount of land and operating debt. Now we talk about how difficult it is for young people to get into production agriculture while one of the best tools (hog production) has been put beyond most young people’s reach.
Cattle finishing has already gone this way. The small finisher is on life support already. The backgrounding segment has opportunities, and the cow-calf sector continues to get tougher every year as input costs rise and land availability shrinks. I fear as we see continued consolidation and vertical integration in the beef business the cattle business will be put further out of reach of young people.
All a person has to do is get off the interstates and tour the country seeing the abandoned hog houses, milk barns, small feedlots, feed stores, implement dealerships and hardware stores to see what has happened. Rural communities have seen a huge transfer of wealth away from the local level and into the hands of multinational corporations in the name of efficiency and progress.
Remember, everyone loves a free barbecue except for the guy whose steer is in the pit.