Gov. Jim Pillen will give the keynote address at the Nebraska Pork Expo set for July 19 in York.
The program will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the keynote address taking place shortly after 9 a.m. at the Holthus Convention Center. Admission is free and lunch will be provided. Registration is requested by July 5.
People are also reading…
The keynote will be followed by a full day of pertinent topics for those involved in the pork industry. Topics include current USDA programs, swine health, loose sow housing, research updates, along with The Nebraska Pork Producers Annual meeting. There will also be a class offered to those seeking continuing education credits. A free social hour, with door prizes, will be held from 4-5 p.m. to round out the day.
The event is sponsored by the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN), the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, and York County Development Corporation.
“We are so excited to have Gov. Pillen give this year’s keynote address at the 2023 Nebraska Pork Expo,” said Kris Bousquet, AFAN director of livestock development. “Pillen has seen much success in his own endeavors in the swine industry, and now as the governor he will be able to offer wisdom and encouragement on future growth and development not only in the hog industry but in agriculture as a whole.”
More information for attendees and vendors can be found by visiting www.becomeafan.org. Specific questions can be sent to mindyr@a-fan.org or by calling the office at 402-421-4472.