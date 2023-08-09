No one knows the day or hour when they will breathe their last. The close-knit community of Oshkosh, Nebraska is still in shock as it mourns the loss of 27-year-old Terrel Vineyard, a beloved son, husband, father and friend.

A true cowboy, Terrel grew up ranching with his parents, Shawn and Nancy, and older sister Tori (Vineyard) Scantling.

Tori described her brother as “just a good guy all around.” She said he was always happy, always ready to lend a hand.

The family first lived east of Keystone, Nebraska, where Shawn worked for Haythorn Land and Cattle. In 1999, Shawn and Nancy bought a place north of Oshkosh. There, the Vineyard family raises Angus cattle and has worked diligently to expand their cow/calf operation while also working day jobs off the ranch.

Terrel and his father ranched side-by-side since Terrel was 4. Now, the entire workload falls on the shoulders of Shawn.

“Nothing will replace Terrel,” Shawn said.

Terrel’s horsemanship skills advanced through hard work and practice, taking him to Junior High National Rodeo Finals in Gallup, New Mexico twice, then to Laramie County Community College at Cheyenne, Wyoming on a full rodeo scholarship. Terrel entered amateur rodeos when he could. He continued jackpot team roping after college, qualifying three years for the World Series of Team Roping in Las Vegas.

Terrel returned home to the family ranch after completing college in 2017. He was just starting to take more responsibility and management duties, said Jay Nordhausen, co-owner and manager of the Ogallala Livestock Auction Market.

“His dad was kind of giving him the reins. He was taking on more and more,” Nordhausen said.

Terrel and his new bride Stacey were also starting to establish their dream herd, renovating their house, and enjoying their life as newlyweds. He “stepped in seamlessly as a father figure” to their three daughters, Aubree, 6, Maddie, 6, and Blayke, 4, and introduced them to ranch life.

Heart wrenching is the only way to describe the turn of events. Shawn and Terrel were doctoring cattle on June 21 when Terrel and his horse, Dose, were struck by lightning. “Terrel and Dose left for greener pastures together—Terrel with his rope in hand,” his obituary said.

Terrel was laid to rest two months before the couple’s anticipated wedding reception. The couple had married for Feb. 10 in a private ceremony at Colorado with their three daughters but were planning to celebrate with family and friends in August.

“Every single person in our community has the wedding reception invite hanging on their refrigerator,” said Cyndi Van Newkirk, a neighbor and friend of the Vineyard family.

The Vineyards and Van Newkirk families have been each other’s support for a long time. When he first moved to Oshkosh, Shawn worked at Van Newkirk Herefords for a short time. Terrel was a toddler at the time.

Nancy was employed in town, so Shawn was responsible for childcare during the day.

“People just knew when I came, I brought the kids,” said Shawn.

Being neighbors, the two families traded help on their ranches. Branding time was a major event requiring extra hands. Terrel also helped with the Van Newkirks’ bull sale from the time he was old enough to do so.

“Some of the first brandings Terrel and I went to when we were little, besides our own, were at the Van Newkirks’,” recalled Tori.

Terrel was well-known in the community, partly because he was the brand inspector.

“So of course everybody knew him, because he was in and out of everybody’s place,” Van Newkirk said.

The crowd that gathered at the funeral to pay their respects revealed the impact Terrel had on his community. People from far and wide attended the service at the Garden County Fairgrounds in Lewellan, Nebraska.

Around 200 horse riders packed the arena.

Tori thanked everyone who came to “ride one last time with Terrel.”

“It was a real testament to Terrel’s character and how kind-hearted he was,” Van Newkirk said, her voice full of emotion.

The casket was brought in by a horse-drawn wagon. Haythorn Land and Cattle supplied the wagon, and Brad Wilson provided the team of horses.

“We are very grateful for the extra effort it took to do this,” Tori said. “The number of people that attended the service is a reflection of our caring community, family and friends.”

Photographer Cathy Wright of Gering, Nebraska contributed photographs of Terrel for the funeral service. Shelli Arensdorf graciously took it upon herself to make and donate frames for the pictures, as well as a cross to be used as a temporary headstone at Terrel’s gravesite.

On Aug. 15, the Vineyard family will market their 2023 calf crop through the Ogallala Livestock Auction Market in partnership with the Western Video Market Cheyenne Sale, just as they have done for years. Nordhausen said this sale is where the Vineyards derive most of their income for the year.

“This is Terrel’s calf crop just as much as it is his dad’s,” Nordhausen said.

It will be a special day—but a hard day—for the Vineyard family.

It will also be emotional for the many friends and acquaintances Terrel has in the livestock arena.

“Mostly all our consigners were close friends with Terrel and knew how good of a kid he was,” said Nordhausen. “You wouldn’t have met a harder worker or more likeable guy.”

In honor of Terrel, an exclusive item will be auctioned in conjunction with the Vineyard’s calves. One registered heifer will be sold from the Van Newkirk Hereford herd, and 100% of the proceeds from the heifer will go to Stacey and the girls.

In their 130 years of business, the Van Newkirks have never allowed someone to select the top pick out of their entire 2023 replacement heifer crop.

“That’s how special Terrel, Stacey and the kids are,” said Van Newkirk.

Nordhausen said that Van Newkirks sell top-notch Hereford genetics. “That genetic package will be sought after not only here but all over the country,” he said.

Loomis Trucking LLC, a local trucking company, is donating nationwide free delivery for the choice heifer. As Van Newkirk said, “that’s not cheap.”

To bid on the heifer, you need to preregister on Western Video before the sale. Register at https://www.wvmcattle.com/site/index.cfm.

For more information about how the heifer will be auctioned, contact Matt Cover or Kolby Van Newkirk at 308-458-7455.

Shawn wanted to express special thanks to the Van Newkirk family, saying, “They have been beside us the entire time.” He also thanked the Ogallala Livestock Auction Market and Western Video Market for organizing the special auction, Loomis Trucking for the delivery donation, all bidders and future buyer.

A portrait of Terrel will be hung at the Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, courtesy of photographer Cathy Wright.

Haythorn Land and Cattle out of Arthur, Nebraska is also planning to auction a filly in the future, but details have not yet been finalized. All proceeds will go toward Terrel’s memorial.

The generosity of the entire neighborhood is greatly appreciated. Shawn said the overall response from the Garden County community has been unreal, and the agriculture rodeo community as a whole, nationwide, has been unbelievable.

“You just can’t say thank you enough. Thank you is not enough,” Shawn said.

The condolences and prayers from friends and people they do not even know has helped the family get through so far.

Starting the very afternoon they lost Terrel, the community of Oshkosh has been showering the Vineyard family with love and support, said Tori. Neighbors set up meal trains. People mowed around the house. An abundance of drinks, supplies and treats appeared at their doorstep. A big group swept in to help doctor cows and calves with foot rot.

“What the whole community has done—there’s no words for it,” Tori said. She expressed deep appreciation from the entire Vineyard family.

The family is also grateful for those who have contributed to the memorial account, which was set up to support Stacey and the girls. Donations to the GoFundMe page can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/terrel-vineyards-family.

The memorial fund will help provide education for the girls. Shawn said they have also begun discussing setting up an additional scholarship fund in memory of Terrel.

No one knows their day or hour. But in the community of Oshkosh, you can be assured that no matter the time, no matter the circumstances, you can rely on your neighbors in your time of need.