The 18th Annual Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony will be held June 10, at the 4-H Building at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine, Nebraska. Social Hour will begin at 4 p.m., and a benefit auction will take place at 5 p.m. with the banquet at 6 p.m. and induction ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.
This year’s inductees are Lawrence Turner of Cherry County, Lawrence “Larry” Tierney of Custer County, Roy Stewart of Rock County, R.P. Smith of Custer County, Jess Ramos of Cherry County, Dale Prickett of Garfield County, Joe Finney of Lincoln County, Mike Baxter of Brown County, and the late Andrew Joseph Applegarth of Sheridan County.
The Midwest Messenger will print the biographies of each inductee weekly through late July.
The public is welcome to attend the induction ceremony. Tickets are on sale through Rod Palmer at 402-387-2212 or at P.O Box 127, Ainsworth, NE 69210, or by emailing Tiffany Barthel at tiffbarthel@gmail.com.
Anyone wishing to donate items for the benefit auction can contact Palmer at 402-387-2212, Bret Younkin at 402-760-0833, Tiffany Barthel at tiffbarthel@gmail.com or any board member.