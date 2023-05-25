It has been a really great couple of weeks in southwestern Nebraska. Abundant rainfall finally made its way to us and has enabled most of us to start getting cows out to grass.
It was fun going to graduation receptions and seeing everyone smiling and having a good time. A huge weight had been lifted off of everyone's shoulders.
At the time of this writing, most of the irrigated crops have emerged and dryland crops are going as fast as possible between rain showers. Another week or so and that will be wrapped up. Oats that we were ready to abandon two weeks ago are coming on strong. The alfalfa is coming back with a vengeance, also. It is really comforting to know we will raise some feed at least.
The corn is a long way from being in the silo, but having some soil moisture finally makes us a lot more confident. In some areas there will be some spot replanting from drown out spots and seed washing out, but that is a small sacrifice to place at the altar.
We have a young man helping us this summer on weekends. He wasn't raised on a farm, but he enjoys the outdoors. He was helping me build fence a few weeks ago and I was getting frustrated. I was tired of having to show him how to do every little thing and explain it. He is a fast learner and he takes pride in his work so I didn't have to repeat myself. After a while it finally clicked with me. He hadn't grown up submerged in it like I had or my sons had. He had no frame of reference and no things that were just an automatic response to what needed to be done.
My attitude got better and he could sense it. From there, the day went considerably better.
This week I got to thinking about how that applies to the consuming public and our attitudes toward them. Most people are now so removed from food production that they truly don't know what they don't know. Even though it would temporarily feel good to blast into someone and call them an idiot when they bash production agriculture, it isn't a productive tactic. We need to be teachers, not adversaries.
Now, I grant that we are never going to reach a certain percentage of people because they have been brainwashed beyond recovery. Some people crave living in fear and they need to have several boogeymen to blame. At the same time, there is a huge percentage of open minded people who are willing to listen and understand. Coming off as condescending and closed minded while we scream at them from the pulpit of "gotta do it our way to feed the world" isn't working. We need to be in the grocery stores and the schools, personally – not a pamphlet beside the meat case but an actual human. We all think the checkoff folks or the people up the chain from us are taking care of it. Their message and the message from the actual boots on the ground are rarely the same.
It's amazing how many friends you can make waiting in line at the store or the movies if you just make it a conscious effort. I had a salesman tell me years ago that he couldn't afford to eat lunch at home. He could interact with more potential sales over a lunch hour at a local restaurant than he could all week on the phone.
We are all sales people to some degree. The future will belong to those who do the best job of selling their life mission to the folks who make the policy and buy the products.