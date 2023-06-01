During high school, Larry Tierney worked and saved to buy his first one-horse trailer, rope horse and all the tack. He funded his rodeo activity from day one, but he owed much to his mentors.

Max Doggett and Rolly Glause were some of his first roping instructors. Larry’s achievements in the rodeo arena were largely due to Clark and Dorothy Brown’s mentoring.

Larry is always interested in learning newer and faster roping techniques and rarely misses a rodeo whether in competition, watching, flagging or on television.

The son of C.A. and Evelyn Tierney, Lawrence William Tierney was born on his father’s birthday and Arbor Day April 22, 1949. He attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse, District #212, then graduated from Broken Bow High School.

Larry was active all four years of high school in FFA and 4-H activities. The FFA participation included range judging, FFA officer and speech competition. His 4-H projects included showing halter horses, western pleasure, showmanship and calf roping with numerous trophies and ribbons.

Larry attended Morningside College at Sioux City, Iowa, for two years. His dad’s failing health required returning home. While managing the home place, Larry leased land from Walter E. Gibbon’s ranch south of Broken Bow, and additional ground at Comstock. He ran yearling steers on the leased property for over 30 years and his own cows on the home place.

During this time, Larry was competing in both the Nebraska State Rodeo Association (NSRA), and Mid-States Rodeo Association (MSRA) in both calf roping and team roping. In 1975, winning bother the NSRA calf roping title and the All-Around title for MSRA, on his favorite buckskin horse, Festus. Winning the Mid-States team roping title in 1976.

At age 31, Larry married and had two children. His family includes son Cole and daughter Lori (and husband Clint) Lambrecht and grandson Cade.

Larry has instructed, mentored, encouraged and supported his children and many youth in the arena and in life. Both of his children excelling in calf roping, team roping, breakaway roping, horsemanship and competitions and becoming the third generation to ranch.

Larry filled his Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association permit in 1977 and went pro in 1978. Since 1990, Larry has also competed in steer tripping, adding his last belt buckle for tripping in 2018 at age 69 on his favorite horses – Cocoa, Nobody Smokey and Tex.

Larry has also attained his Nebraska Real Estate license. J.C. Barr, of Barr Real Estate said, “Larry has managed yearling grazing cattle and cow-calf operations for decades and has invaluable experience in stocking rates and pasture and water management”.

Larry still lives and works the cowboy life, many days riding horses from dawn to dark, no four wheelers around.

As the Cowboy’s Prayer says: “and give me work that’s open to the sky; make me a pardner of the wind and sun.” Many times, Larry says he feels blessed by his chosen lifestyle and all the good friends and people he has met along the country trails.

Achievements include:

1975-Nebraska State Rodeo Association-Calf Roping Champion

1975-Mid-State Rodeo Association-All-Around Champion

1976-Mid-State Rodeo Association-Team Roping Champion

1977-NSRA Runner-up, All-Around

1982-Burwell Rodeo Club-Open Heeler

1998-SHSRA Steer Roping Champion

1999-SHSRA Haythorn Ranch

2018-Steer Tripping Champion

2018-Senior Pro Rodeo-Ribbon Roping

Knights of Columbus-Knight of the Year