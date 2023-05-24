When you think about the Aksarben Stock Show in Grand Island, you might think of the large steers that line the floor of Five Points Bank Arena.
You might also think of the premiums and scholarship monies that are won by youth raising these animals.
For Larry Rauert, Aksarben broiler superintendent, it’s more than that.
“It is the low cost of getting involved in a broiler program I like the best,” said Rauert, who has been the manager of the program since its move to Grand Island. “Bigger animals like steers, sheep, or swine require a lot of room and can cost a lot. Most anyone can start with a broiler.”
Aksarben Stock Show moved from Omaha to Grand Island in 2018. Rauert, who raises other animals on his own property, focused on the broiler program from the start.
“I’ve judged broiler shows all over the country,” said Rauert. “Having the opportunity to get these young people started in a safe affordable program makes it worthwhile for me.”
The participants’ ability to show the birds and grow from that experience serves them later in their lives. The education experience at Aksarben brings youth from 14 states to Grand Island and helps them learn something about production agriculture or a future career.
The broiler shows at Aksarben paid out over $3,000 in premiums in 2022 which is roughly $2.75 per pound. The show anticipates repeating that in 2023. While not the size of payouts for larger animals, it’s still substantial.
There are two unique aspects of the Grand Island show: the focus on showmanship and the charitable component. Most broiler shows don’t have a showmanship aspect to their competitions. Judges at Aksarben use showmanship as a difference maker in the competitions.
Each year the Aksarben show processes and donates the animals to help feed people at local charities. More than 200 people were fed at Hope Harbor and the Salvation Army in Grand Island as a result of these donations.
While the broiler program at Aksarben is growing, that has not always been the case. Avian flu and the COVID-19 pandemic affected all broiler shows in the country over the past few years. Rauert wants people to know the broiler show is back in a big way at Aksarben.
“We have recovered to numbers almost as large as we had in Omaha and before the pandemic. Broiler shows, especially the way we do it at Aksarben, are a great way for kids to get involved in livestock agriculture in a low cost, safe manner,” said Rauert.
Broiler orders for the stock show opened June 1 and close July 1. Visit www.aksarbenstockshow.com to order and for more information.
The Aksarben Stock Show, produced by the Nebraska State Fair, is Sept. 21-24 at Fonner Park.