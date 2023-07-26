“Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much.” This sentiment of Helen Keller resonates with the 4-H program in Red Willow County.

To meet the needs of youth within the larger community, Red Willow collaborates resources, facilities and staff with surrounding extension offices. Because of this, the counties in southwestern Nebraska are able to do so much more than if they were working alone.

“Extension staff works together across the counties,” said Kathy Burr, 4-H educator for both Frontier and Red Willow counties.

Summer 4-H workshops are a combined effort. Donna Kircher, 4-H assistant at Nebraska Extension in Red Willow, explained how Red Willow and Hitchcock counties joined together for the benefit of all involved. Preparing for the workshops is more efficient when working together, as workshop materials can be ordered in bulk. Since shopping options are limited, especially for crafty supplies, this saves time and money.

Moreover, the 4-H youth get to work with a variety of presenters and other youth from across the region. This summer, workshop activities included cooking using STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and weaving during “Art in Action.”

“People don’t realize there’s all these different 4-H projects for kids who don’t have the opportunities for livestock,” Kircher said.

Shooting sports is one such project. Red Willow County 4-H has archery, BB gun, air rifle, small-bore rifle and trap shooting. While the shooting sports program as a whole is growing, archery has gained the most interest in the last year, said Kircher.

Shootings sports is the sole 4-H project for many of the youth who participate, showing that “we are meeting a need and interest, especially in older youth,” said Kircher.

Two other 4-H clubs in Red Willow County also meet the special interest of youth. Driftwood Feeders focuses on learning to care for, train and show dogs. Bits ‘n Spurs 4-H Club is a horse club that meets every Tuesday night to practice. They invite 4-H’ers from surrounding counties so all can learn together. Starting in January, practice moves inside the Kiplinger Arena in McCook.

Red Willow County has eight 4-H clubs and a total 4-H enrollment around 270. This year, 20 youth moved up the age bracket from cloverbuds to become “official” 4-H members as 8-year-olds.

“Being in 4-H helps kids find an area they’re interested in that may someday contribute to their career,” said Kircher.

Her ties to the Red Willow 4-H program span back to her own childhood as a 4-H member and then 4-H leader. As 4-H assistant in Red Willow for 30 years, Kircher has seen Red Willow 4-H members grow up in the program and step up as parents to volunteer or serve on 4-H Council as adults.

Being involved in 4-H activities develops leadership and confidence, said Kircher. She attributes the interview-style of judging used at Red Willow for building character strengths in the 4-H members.

“Our livestock kids talk to the judge in the arena, and for static exhibits they sit down and talk to the judge about the project they made,” Kircher said, adding that not all counties offer interview judging.

Interviews are also conducted for the senior 4-H members who apply for the 4-H scholarship. The most-heard comment from the seniors is that learning to talk to the judge gave them confidence.

“An interview is a little bit of time that has made a huge impact on them,” Kircher said.

Nebraska Extension in Red Willow extends beyond the realm of 4-H to fulfill a need for youth education in the community.

“We have traditional county fair, but 4-H also goes into schools for school enrichment, afterschool programs and summer workshops,” said Burr.

These additional 4-H programs are available across the state of Nebraska. The team of extension staff from Red Willow and surrounding counties provides hands-on educational opportunities for youth.

They teach Connect the Dots, a career readiness program, to tenth grade students in McCook Public School and Southwest Public School in Bartley, Nebraska. Healthy Habits is another school enrichment program that guides fifth and sixth grade students to make good choices about food and physical activity. A national program, Healthy Habits is offered through a grant from the Walmart Foundation.

For several years, Nebraska Extension in Red Willow has also partnered with the area homeschool cooperative during its six-week sessions in both spring and fall.

“We have offered different topics depending on what their need is,” Burr said. Most recently, they have taught food preservation and money management classes.

Students from preschool on up are divided into different age groups during the home school cooperative event, with about 35 youth invited.

By collaborating with other extension staff and organizations, the Red Willow 4-H program is making a difference in its community. Together, they can do so much for the 4-H members and youth.