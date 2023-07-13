They say practice makes perfect, but the 4-H members in the Webster County Wranglers 4-H Club know that practice also makes for fun and friendships. Each Tuesday night, the club meets at the Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen, Neb. to practice showing their dogs and horses.

“Our club does the two things I enjoy the most, working with dogs and horses,” said Brinley McNeill. Twelve years old, Brinley also shows cattle and sheep at the Webster County Fair.

Her younger brother Jaksen, age 11, also shows dogs, cattle, sheep and sometimes poultry. He likes being in the Webster County Wranglers 4-H Club because “it teaches you to work with animals.”

Webster County Wranglers has 19 enrolled youth 4-H members. Sara Macklin and Meghan Anderson are the club co-leaders. Many volunteers help lead practices, as well.

Sara was an original member of the Webster County Wranglers when her aunt, Sylvia Fink, formed the club 35 years ago. Fink passed away in 2020.

“My aunt worked really hard to develop the dog and horse programs,” Sara said.

In honor of Fink’s long-time leadership, the Bladen horse show was renamed the Sylvia Fink Memorial Horse Show. The Webster County Wranglers 4-H Club hosts this horse show annually in June.

This year’s Webster County Fair is July 20-22. For months prior, the 4-Hers have been busy making projects and practicing with their animals. Mazie Boyd attended 4-H camps to learn more about projects.

“It helps keep me busy, and it’s really fun,” said 11-year-old Mazie.

Anna Macklin has shown dogs for three years now and recalled one of her prior experiences at the Webster County Fair dog show. She said they were in the class where the dogs were supposed to lay down for 3 minutes—but the dog show coincided with sheep weigh in.

“All our dogs were super-confused and intrigued because sheep were walking by the show ring,” Anna said.

This year, the dog show was held before fair on July 8. When asked what they do to prepare for the dog show, each youth described the work involved:

• Zane Anderson (age 10) starts training “with the simple stuff” and works toward harder skills. At the beginning, he gives treats to remind his dog Paisley what to do.

• Justin Bonifas (age 11) has trained his dog Soda by himself. He said it can be hard to train a dog to do what you want, so he sometimes practices with Soda on weekends, too.

• Avery Macklin (age 9) said she feeds the dogs and practices a lot with her dog, Daisy.

• Lauren Macklin (age 9) goes to 4-H practice with her dog, Millie. She also grooms her dog and checks her for ticks.

With all the practice involved to prepare their dogs for show day, the club’s agility equipment was starting to fall apart. They applied for the Governor’s 4-H Ag Excellence Award and were granted $500 to be used toward materials to make new jumps. Sara said they were also blessed with memorial money from a club member’s family, which they used to purchase a ready-made A-frame and elevated dog walk. The 4-H’ers will get to help assemble the other agility obstacles.

“They will have a sense of ownership over this equipment,” said Sara.

The upgraded course will allow youth to train their dogs on safer, more reliable equipment. Plus, they will be able to increase their skill levels with the additional features. Megan Macklin, an eight-year 4-H member, is looking forward to the challenge.

“Our other agility equipment wasn’t quite as advanced, so I will be able to do new obstacles I haven’t done before,” said Megan. She is now at the level of showmanship where her dog Rosy will have to be shown off-leash.

Eliza Johnson is looking forward to the extra practice opportunities to prepare Fuzzy for national competition. She and her mom show Jack Russel Terriers at many shows throughout the year.

“My mom and I do a lot of different shows,” Eliza said. “Each year, we go to Texas for the Jack Russel show.”

Last year, Eliza brought home reserve champion. She said she gets first place at many of the other dog shows.

With every practice session, the members of the Webster County Wranglers 4-H club are gaining patience and confidence. Their weekly gatherings are teaching them not only how to show a dog or a horse but also how to make lasting friendships in 4-H. Practice is the perfect way to have fun.