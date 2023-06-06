The 4-H program is embedded in tradition. Even with the rise of robotics competitions, 3D printed 4-H projects and virtual workshops, 4-H still allows youth to meet face-to-face and learn basic skills. The Jefferson County 4-H program thrives on teaching youth the foundational skills necessary to become an adult while having fun at the same time.

It’s this layer of fun that is triggering 4-H club membership to increase in Jefferson County. There are six 4-H clubs total in Jefferson County.

“Our 4-H clubs are growing,” said Penny Holtmeier, 4-H assistant at Nebraska Extension in Jefferson County.

The 4-H club located in Fairbury, Nebraska has more than 50 members in itself. There are approximately 170 youth enrolled in the Jefferson County 4-H program.

With a wide variety of day camps, overnight camps, workshops and fair activities, Jefferson County 4-H makes sure there is fun for everyone.

Holtmeier has been with Nebraska Extension in Jefferson County for two years, although she has lifelong experience as a 4-H member herself growing up. She especially enjoys creating and implementing the summer workshops for Jefferson County 4-H’ers.

With the increased interest in food preservation, Holtmeier has hosted several canning workshops. Last year, the youth made jelly. This year, they will get to make pie filling one week and then later learn how to make homemade pie crusts.

“I like to bring traditional techniques back to the kids,” said Holtmeier.

Another workshop was making bread in a bag. Youth ages 5 to 7 made yeast bread in a bag at last summer’s Clover Kids Day. The children followed step-by-step instructions to measure the ingredients into a gallon bag, sealed the top and then kneaded the dough in the bag. The dough is then placed in pans to rise and bake. This activity combines the science and art of baking.

Working with surrounding counties, Jefferson also offers two overnight summer camps at the Camp Jefferson site located 5 miles southeast of Fairbury. Camp Renegade is for 8 to 9 year olds, whereas youth ages 11-13 can attend Camp Venture. Both camps have similar activities, but they are adjusted to be age-appropriate. Last year, youth learned about DNA, hydro-dipped tumblers, explored entomology, practiced shooting sports and canoed.

This year’s camp will test youth’s knowledge about Nebraska history in an escape room. Also, the older youth will be given more freedom to choose which activities they want to try this year, said Holtmeier. All will get to participate in the Leadership Summit, which is one of Extension’s signature programs.

Another camp is the Priceless Preteen Program, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln NHRI leadership mentoring program. This will be the second year for the camp.

“This program works with developing leaders to help them build relationships,” said Holtmeier.

Principals from schools in Jefferson County are asked to identify three to four students in sixth grade who show strong leadership potential.

“It’s an honor to be selected because the staff, teachers and principal are seeing this potential in the kid,” Holtmeier said.

Eight to 15 youth are anticipated to attend this year’s leadership camp.

Activities throughout the program, which is held at Camp Jefferson, focus on strength-based leadership. Youth learn to identify their own personal strengths, as well as the strengths of others. Since the youth come from different schools, application of their newly-learned skills occurs right away.

Last year was a two-day camp, but the school schedule restrained the upcoming camp to one day, Aug. 2.

The program is offered free of charge to the students thanks to funding from Mark Freese of Farm Credit Services of America, Fairbury Rotary Club and the Jefferson County 4-H Council.

The Jefferson County Fair is another special time for 4-Hers in Jefferson County. Here they can exhibit their 4-H projects, show their animals, compete in the quiz bowl and livestock judging contest and vie for top showman during Round Robin.

Holtmeier said the Round Robin competition is her favorite.

“Kids get to experience showing all animals, whether pigs, cattle or dairy. Sometimes kids who have never shown livestock in their life jump in,” she said.

Volunteers keep the 4-H aspect of fair running smoothly. Holtmeier considers fair week “easy” because of the great 4-H volunteers in Jefferson County.

To improve the sound quality across the entire fairgrounds, the Jefferson County Fair Board bought new speakers this year.

“We are very thankful for their efforts,” Holtmeier said. This will be a great improvement during livestock shows, especially.

At the end of the fair, the 4-H’ers get to join in some old-fashioned fun amongst their clean-up duties. After scooping tie out stalls, the area is flooded for a “mud tug”—tug of war in the mud.

Next, the wash racks are cleaned. Youth race rubber ducks down the wash rack to see whose gets to the drain first. Then, Egg Roulette involves two opponents, a dozen eggs and the luck of the draw.

Playing all these games, the youth hardly notice that they are learning valuable lessons about work ethic, teamwork and friendship.

Being rooted in these old-fashioned values, the Jefferson County 4-H program is likely to continue growing and having fun.