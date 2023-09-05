The Milford FFA Chapter is looking forward to another exciting school year. We ended 2022-2023 on a strong note by qualifying three members for state in speeches. One member, Autumn Wissenburg, won the state natural resources LDE (Leadership Development Event) contest with her speech about the global sand shortage. Milford FFA also participated in the state envirothon contest, earning second place overall and winning the soils and wildlife sections.
Members enjoyed the annual get together this summer, which consisted of a short meeting, good food and a big game of “capture the flag” in the dark. We will have a busy fall semester this year as we have activities nearly every week for two and a half months.
People are also reading…
We are beginning the year by attending Husker Harvest Days, along with Range Judging, Land Judging, Livestock Judging and LDE’s throughout the end of the semester with hopes of returning to state in each contest. Along with all the contests, we also participate in many community service projects.
Milford FFA is proud to help put flags up at the local cemetery on Memorial Day weekend. We also put together an FFA Barnyard petting zoo every year for our town’s celebration, “Milford Fun Days.” Members of the community always enjoy petting the animals and playing the games that are put together by the chapter. We are also proud to clean up a section of Highway 6 between Milford and Pleasant Dale to make it look better for our community and visitors to the state. Those are some examples of the way our FFA chapter lends a helping hand in the Milford community and surrounding areas.
Milford FFA launched the year on Aug. 28 with our annual kickoff meeting. Generally, this meeting consists of a cookout with a main meal supplied by our organization. During our official meeting, we discuss old and new business and upcoming events. Following the commencement of the meeting, chapter members participated in a water balloon toss. In pairs, members toss the water balloon from various distances. The winning pair wins their FFA dues being paid for by the chapter.
This year, the chapter will be led by president Conner Kohout, vice president Sydney Thompson, secretary Addi Mowinkel, reporter Chloe Pierce, treasurer Sydney Havlat, parliamentarian Heath Bacon and sentinel Jay Wissenburg. We are excited for another busy and hopefully successful school year!