The Hastings / St. Cecilia FFA chapter and ag program started in 2021. We are currently in our second school year as a program. Our program has changed, and we learned a lot in a short time. We are proud to say we added a middle school chapter for this school year, as well as a Grow Tower to our classroom. Expanding the program and adding the Grow Tower has allowed for more hands-on experiences and learning to happen. We are lucky that our FFA roster has more than doubled from the previous school year.
However, for our chapter, the FFA year really starts at the very beginning of summer when the FFA officer team for the following school year attends Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT). For the 2022-2023 school year, our officer team attended COLT on May 30-31.
Throughout the summer, the officer team communicates to plan the following school year and prepare for upcoming FFA events. All FFA members can also work on their SAE’s (supervised agricultural experience) and livestock projects throughout the summer. This includes the show rabbits our FFA chapter owns. Students care for them over the summer and exhibit them at county and state fairs. The rabbits allow for a hands-on learning experience during the school year and summer, as well. To round out the FFA Activities for the summer, many of our students will exhibit their projects at the Adams County Fair.
Going into the school year, the FFA students will begin to work on one of the main components of the agricultural education program, which are contests. Our students at Hastings / St. Cecilia compete in both LDE’s (leadership development events) and CDE’s (career development events). Students spend countless hours practicing and studying for their different contests. We are very fortunate to have a lot of community support when it comes to resources and help to prepare for events.
With our district contests, students have the opportunity to qualify to compete at State FFA. For the 2023 Nebraska State FFA Convention, we proudly took 23 students as qualifiers in a variety of different contests.
At State, students have the chance to compete in contests and network with students, business and colleges, as well as learn about all different areas of agriculture. We had a very successful trip to the State FFA Convention.
The highlight for our chapter was our first ever Top 5 placing at State. Our junior livestock judging team was second overall at State FFA. Team members were Emily Greenquist, Brynn Weeks, Trevor Lindauer and Isabella Kvols.
We also had two students place in the top 10 overall. Emily Greenquist was 2nd Overall and Brynn Weeks was 6th Overall.
Outside of competitions, we like to take the opportunity to give back to our community. We participate in Trunk or Treat and St. Michael’s Live Nativity Scene. We enjoyed playing games and visiting with residents at the Kensington Senior Living Home. We also enjoy working concession stands at basketball games for our school and hosting different fundraisers, which encourage the entire school to become involved in supporting our FFA chapter. We are so blessed to receive support from the community and school!