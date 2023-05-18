The Arcadia FFA Chapter in Valley County, Neb., consists of 39 active junior high and high school members. The chapter is led by advisor Miss Megan Skibinski, who coordinates all of the events, competitions and volunteer opportunities with the help of the FFA Chapter officers:
- Chapter president–Chase Lewandowski
- Vice president–Austin Kolar
- Treasurer–Jillian Hurlburt
- Reporter–Rylee Kursave
- Historian–Kira Bergman
- Parliamentarian–James Rohan
- Sentinel–Jestin Sears
- Secretary–Trysten Hornickel
In the 2022-23 school year, Arcadia FFA chapter members competed in numerous competitions, multiple volunteer and community events and coordinated chapter and officer meetings alongside their advisor. Some of the many activities are: career development events, leadership development events, range judging and the Nebraska State Fair.
The many volunteer opportunities that members coordinated are the petting zoo, National FFA Week, Valley County Kids Fair, Arcadia Christmas Light Hanging and Drive Your Tractor to School Day. These are great ways to get the community and the younger generations involved in agriculture.
For the Kids Fair, members volunteer to help set up tables/booths, carry in tools or other props and host educational activities for the kids. One of the chapter’s favorite events to arrange is the petting zoo. Members, as well as other students, bring in all types of animals, from farm animals to lizards to cats and dogs. Elementary students take turns checking out the different animals in agriculture, and members enjoy educating students at the petting zoo with Miss Skibinski.
For these events to be successful, the officers hold many meetings and encourage everyone to present thoughts and ideas, and set dates and times that work for everyone. Everyone in the chapter attends these meetings.
According to the Arcadia FFA Treasurer, Jillian Hurlburt, the chapter takes great pride in educating the youth and fellow FFA members about career paths in agriculture. These opportunities include the Junior High FFA Quiz Bowl, National FFA week, field trips and allowing junior high members to attend a State FFA General Session on the last day. They get to experience presentations from keynote speakers, be presented with different ideas and career paths in agriculture and learn the sense of community portrayed when thousands of blue jackets come together to cheer and support one another.
On the last day of National FFA Week, the chapter held an "Agricultural Education Afternoon'' for the elementary students, which consisted of “bucket” barrel racing, guessing how many ag products are in a jar, growing a potato head, agriculture trivia, reading agriculture books to elementary students and finding a “needle” in the haystack.
The Arcadia FFA chapter loves to give back to the community because of all the time and support they provide. For our local Christmas in the Village celebration, the chapter got together and made soups, sandwiches, desserts and drinks for the community. So many commented that they were grateful for the snack.
The chapter also hosted a school-wide food drive and built a food pantry for the community. There are many ways to give back to the people around us and the Arcadia FFA chapter plans to do so much more!