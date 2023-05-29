Related to this story

Most Popular

Stock dog team one-of-a-kind

Stock dog team one-of-a-kind

The Stock Dog Team is one of many team opportunities for students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, offering student…

Show at Aksarben on a budget

Show at Aksarben on a budget

When you think about the Aksarben Stock Show in Grand Island, you might think of the large steers that line the floor of Five Points Bank Arena.