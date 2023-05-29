Students in Thedford FFA and ag education have been busy this year. Along with general education in plant and animal science, the program added a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) laser engraver to complement the capstone course titled CNC Design. The machine is manufactured by Laguna Tools and is a 100-watt CO2 laser. This addition to the program compliments an existing CNC plasma table.
With these capabilities, students are able to learn computer design, programming and computer assisted drafting (CAD) skills. The CO2 laser machine gives students the ability to cut and engrave on virtually any material, aside from metal.
Students can practice their design and programming skills on less expensive pieces of scrap wood, cardboard and medium density fiberboard (MDF). Once their skills have been honed, they can step up to engraving and cutting metal. Some of the projects that students have completed include: door hangers, keepsake boxes, award plaques and signs.
Our students work diligently throughout the year to give back to the community. One of the mainstay ways students serve their community is through an event called SCAD. SCAD is an acronym for “Senior Citizen Action Day.” During this day, FFA members arrange groups of 7-12 grade students to work in the community for the day. The target audience is older members in our community, but we also service public areas, such as the city park and fairgrounds. Students help by washing windows, cleaning gutters, raking lawns, picking up trash and disposing of downed limbs.
The Thedford high school and agriculture education program seeks to create students who are hard-working, progressive and community-minded. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and students.