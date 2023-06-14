With more than 500 youth enrolled in 4-H each year, the Buffalo County 4-H program has a wide array of opportunities for youth to explore and learn.

“With a larger population to work with, we try to provide something that will hopefully interest everybody,” said Kerry Elsen, 4-H youth development educator at Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County.

Along with 4-H assistant Jordan Wilbur, Elsen manages the 4-H activities in Buffalo County. This includes 15 active 4-H clubs.

A mixture of modern and traditional areas of focus offer diversity and attract different groups of youth. In Buffalo County, 4-H shooting sports has seen growth in recent years with robotics really growing currently, said Elsen.

A series of workshops are designed specifically to encourage 4-H members to experiment with a diverse array of project areas. Tempt, Taste and Try Day is offered on two separate days the first week of June for juniors (ages 8-12) and seniors (ages 13-18). A Clover Kid Adventure Day for youth ages 5-7 is held later in June.

“Youth have the ability to try out projects of different areas and complete four projects throughout the day,” said Elsen.

The junior projects include pottery painting, tin punch, name art, picture frame painting, cupcake decorating and tic-tac-toe boards. Seniors participants can choose among photography, glass fusion, terrariums, Scrabble tile heritage project, framed watercolor and door signs.

These projects can then be exhibited at the Buffalo County Fair held July 25-31 in Kearney.

“The fair is a great time for people to see the achievements the youth make throughout the year,” Elsen said.

Another long-standing and well-attended event at Buffalo County is the Lamb and Goat Camp, an interactive and educational two-day camp for beginner showmen. Youth learn basic care and nutrition of goats and sheep, as well as how to train their animals for the show.

“For youth who haven’t had experience, they can borrow an animal and know what it would be like to have an animal to show,” said Elsen.

The Buffalo County 4-H program is teaching youth life skills, sometimes in areas where they have little to no background. By mixing the newer project areas with the traditional aspects of 4-H, Buffalo County has a diverse, growing 4-H program.