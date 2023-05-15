Youth ages 8-18 have the opportunity to learn about livestock genetics and agriculture careers during Nebraska’s Animal Science Discovery Day Thursday, May 25 on the campus of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) in Curtis.

Nearly 100 kids from multiple Nebraska counties are already registered for this all-day festival-style workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. focused on animal science. Geared to teens, it’s a day packed with information about getting involved in the livestock industry and discovering careers in animal science, as well as meeting faculty in the industry.

Many faculty from NCTA and Nebraska Extension professionals will give presentations about these livestock topics.

“The goal is to expand the knowledge and horizon for youth in agriculture, especially the field of animal science,” said Douglas Smith, NTCA association professor of animal science and livestock judging team coach. “New topics will be taught on genetics, feedlot, poultry, stock dogs, dairy, careers in agriculture, animal by-products and reproduction.”

There are exciting new advances in feedlot science for Nebraska.

“With the new Feedlot Innovation Center being constructed in Mead, we look forward to seeing more research being done in the feedlot industry,” NCTA Dean Larry Gossen said. “Our faculty members are looking forward to connecting with the university faculty working on the Mead project to implement those same strategies at NCTA and to share those with our students.”

Teens considering careers after high school enjoy attending Animal Science Discovery Day, organizers said, as do the younger kids who are enthusiastic about learning about livestock industry options at an early age.

“Planting the seed with the younger students through summer camps that NCTA offers as a premier two-year agricultural college is very important for recruiting our future students,” said Andela Taylor, recruiting coordinator at NCTA.

This is especially important with the population continuing to become further and further removed from the farm with each generation, Gossen said.

“Many students don't know where their food comes from,” Gossen said. “Not only do we want to give these younger students an opportunity to see the careers that might be available to them, but we also just want them to be more informed consumers.”

Students can sign up for the discovery day until May 21. For more information, contact kimberly.cook@unl.edu or Kathy.Burr@unl.edu or call 308-367-4424.

There’s much to learn, organizers said. Within an animal science, for example, students can pursue careers in feed sales, range management, veterinary technology, or becoming an agriculture teacher. The best thing about an animal science discovery day is to let students explore their interests related to all aspects of the animal science industry, Gossen said. Many students will make life-changing career decisions based on their experiences.

With over 300 careers in agriculture, there is a place for everyone. Whether a student is interested in animal science or agronomy, agribusiness or education, NCTA ag educators say all careers in agriculture overlap in some way.