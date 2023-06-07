The Cass County 4-H program holds a special place in the hearts of the 4-H families, volunteers and community supporters. Each person involved has an impact on the 4-H youth in Cass County.

“We have very passionate volunteers who at their core know 4-H is about these youth that we are trying to grow to become caring, compassionate, well-rounded citizens,” said 4-H educator Lauren Stohlmann.

Stohlmann was once one of these youth who was positively influenced by 4-H and its volunteers. She grew up as a Cass County 4-H member and lived not far from the fairgrounds at Weeping Water, Nebraska.

When the 4-H educator position opened at Nebraska Extension in Cass County four years ago, Stohlmann did not hesitate to apply for her “dream job.” She considers it an honor to be able to lead the 4-H members and leaders of Cass County.

“It’s really special for me to be a part of the 4-H program in a completely different way,” she said.

Another benefit of being in her home county is working with people she has known her entire life, building on these relationships to help further the 4-H program. Stohlmann extended appreciation for the support of the Cass County Commissioners, Extension Board and Ag Society.

“Everybody cares about the kids, making sure they have these opportunities to grow and develop,” said Stohlmann.

The Cass County 4-H Ambassador program aligns with these goals. Teens must apply, and those selected act as representatives for Cass County 4-H.

“They do an incredible job being spokespeople for Cass County 4-H,” said Stohlmann. The ambassadors conduct media interviews, teach younger youth about agriculture, visit with county commissioners, assist with summer workshops and emcee events at the county fair.

Between 350 and 400 4-H youth enroll in 4-H at Cass County each year. These youth are led by 100 volunteers, not including the additional helpers during fair or other indirect volunteer roles.

With 20 4-H workshops lined up for the summer, Stohlmann is grateful for the volunteers who have offered to lead an activity. She highlighted a few of the popular returning workshops, including a three-day woodworking series, gardening and sewing.

During the dairy workshop, youth will learn about the dairy industry while making cheese and ice cream. Also, they are partnering with the Keep Cass County Beautiful organization for a Trash to Treasure workshop. Youth will turn recycled items into a craft project.

All of the workshops result in a finished project to exhibit at the county fair. The Cass County Fair officially runs Aug. 9-12, but 4-H shows and events last the entire week beginning on Aug. 6.

Pre-fair contests take the load off of 4-H families during the busy fair week. The county public speaking contest already occurred, and five youth advanced to the State 4-H Premier Communication Event to be held June 23 in Lincoln.

With a large 4-H shooting sports program in Cass County, the pre-fair 4-H shooting sports contest is widely attended. Many of the shooting sports disciplines are practiced in Cass County, including BB gun, trap shoot, archery and air rifle.

The fashion show, table setting contest, dog show and cat shows also take place before the fair.

Stohlmann said the Cass County Fair is not one to be missed, saying, “The Cass County Ag Society puts on an incredible week for fairgoers to come and enjoy.”

The county fair is just one of the aspects that makes Cass County special. With ample support from a close-knit community, the Cass County 4-H program is certainly unique. Stohlmann can attest.

“Cass County is a special space with all of the people in it, all the people in 4-H and all of the supporters.”