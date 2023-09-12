The Arcadia FFA chapter has been looking forward to this upcoming school year and all their FFA activities! Members have been excited about attending events and competitions including range judging, the Nebraska State Fair, chapter movie night and fall festival fundraisers. This year, we have 44 members on our chapter roster ranging from grades 7-12.
Our chapter is also planning to jump into the community by customizing two welcome signs to place on each end of town. In addition, the Arcadia Fall Festival is coming up. Our chapter will contribute by organizing an ice cream social alongside our FFA Alumni chapter’s potato bar and also organizing some fun with a dunk tank for many to enjoy.
Our chapter has also been working hard in the classroom creating range boards, electrical boards and welding boards that were entered in this year’s Nebraska State Fair at the end of August. The Arcadia FFA Chapter also strongly encourages members to take up an SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience). SAE’s provide hands-on experience in things the members enjoy, furthering their agricultural education, and gaining points for activities like State and National FFA visits. Ms. Skibinski, our advisor, continues to check up on member’s SAE’s throughout the summer months, as well as the school year.
People are also reading…
Due to points standings, our chapter has decided to take eight members with the highest point scoring to the National FFA Convention starting November 1-4.
Upon their return, we have many more activities and contributions planned, including National FFA Week. Some highlights will be many dress up days, activities for members and kids in the local community, and lots of educational opportunities. Some days consist of bring your tractor to school, wear your favorite tractor color, dress like a cowboy and school spirit day. At the end of the week, the Arcadia FFA Chapter organizes a “fun day” for the elementary kids. This may include stick horse barrels, trivia, grow a potato head and roping. The kids all look forward to this great week.
Another special event includes the FFA Banquet! We are excited to invite families and friends to gather in support of our members’ achievements and projects. During the ceremonies, we will also announce new and upcoming goals, plans and the officers who will lead our chapter into the new year.
We are all excited for this year's activities and cannot wait to encourage the success of our members in competitions and all the fun plans ahead!