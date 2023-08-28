Soft, cuddly lambs with fleece as white as snow are the main star of many nursery rhymes and poems—Little Bo Peep, Mary had a Little Lamb, Baa Baa Black Sheep.

Arabella Rolfsmeyer found inspiration from her own experiences showing sheep in 4-H to compose her own poem “Purple Banners.” Appropriately, the poem received a purple ribbon at the Nebraska State Fair in the Citizenship division.

The poem began as an assignment in English class to write a color poem.

“It started as a school project, and I really took it to heart,” Arabella said.

Now in the eighth grade at Shelton Public Schools, 13-year-old Arabella is active in 4-H and FFA. She is a member of the Bluff Center Buckaroos 4-H Club and the Rivers Edge Outdoorsmen 4-H Club. She primarily shows sheep and meat goats but also enjoys trying other projects in 4-H, such as baking, human development, sewing, photography and veterinary science.

Arabella’s interest in lambs began eight years ago when she attended her first clover kid Goat and Lamb Camp through Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County.

“Some of our family friends, Abby and Callee, showed sheep at the time, and it kind of went on from there,” said Arabella.

Soon, Arabella had a little ram. Two of them, actually.

But unlike Mary’s little lamb who followed her to school, Arabella’s rams greeted her when she came home from school one day.

“When Bella was in school, I went to get two babydoll rams in two dog kennels in the back of my Subaru,” said Sarah Rolfsmeyer, Arabella’s mom. “She got home off the bus, and they were standing in the yard waiting for her wearing two huge orange bows because that’s all the tulle I had!”

Over time, Arabella has turned the family’s acreage outside of Shelton, Nebraska into “Bella’s little sheep farm.” She now has 10 breeding stock and seven show animals, expanding her sheep herd to include blackface commercial ewes, purebred Southdown sheep, Dorset sheep and, of course, her babydoll sheep.

Some of the sheep have been purchased, while others she bred from her own stock. This is the second year Arabella took some of her ewes to another producer to help her artificially inseminate the ewes.

Arabella also has two dairy goats to provide supplemental milk during lambing and kidding season.

“If her mamas don’t have enough milk, she utilizes them to support her baby meat goats or baby lambs,” Sarah explained.

Arabella is not afraid to talk with other sheep producers to ask for advice. One producer helped her start her Southdown herd. She consulted with another to decide which shows to attend with the sheep she had bought from him.

As a chosen participant in the Aksarben Stock Show Lamb Challenge, Arabella is receiving one-on-one mentoring from her sponsors, Kelly and Stacie Bruns.

The Lamb Challenge is open to youth in 14 states; only 15 candidates are selected. Participation requires an extensive application process. Those chosen receive a lamb, paid for by their sponsor, and in return must fulfill several requirements. Communication with the sponsor is frequent.

“We write them a letter every month. We do a whole bunch of phone calls,” Arabella said. Kelly has done on-farm visits, as well.

The lamb will be shown at the Aksarben Stock Show. The challenge includes interviews, rate of gain, showmanship and live placing.

Arabella has also participated in the 4-H Livestock Achievement Program for the past three years with both meat goats and sheep. This program requires record keeping and completing project-related accomplishments.

Her lambs are also part of her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) in FFA.

Just like Mary’s little lamb, Arabella’s sheep follow her wherever she goes to show: Buffalo County Fair, Nebraska State Fair, Aksarben Stock Show, regional shows and national shows.

Her most memorable sheep was Gus Gus. Arabella travelled all over the country with him to shows.

“Almost every show we went, we got reserve champion showman,” said Arabella. “He’s just awesome.”

Recently, Arabella competed at the Central States Fair in Rapid City, South Dakota, where she claimed champion junior showman, champion Dorset market lamb and fourth overall market lamb. When she was awarded reserve in her crossbred ewes class, she got to return to the show ring for the champion drive. This brings new meaning to the line in her poem, “When I walk into the ring, I feel alive.”

Because of her parents’ work schedules, Arabella’s grandfather “Papa” Kent Fletcher takes her to most of the shows. Taking a selfie together at each show is their “thing.”

“Her Papa is her number one supporter,” Sarah said.

From show to show, Arabella has her faithful lambs and dedicated Papa by her side, wherever she may go.

