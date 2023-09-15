At Crete High School, located at the northeast edge of Saline County bordering Lancaster County, there are approximately 600 students. About 200 of the students at Crete High School are enrolled in FFA and agricultural education.
This is all thanks to our affiliated chapter. Any student who takes an ag class with the FFA advisor is automatically a member of our FFA Chapter. These courses include welding, horticulture, agronomy, animal science and many more.
This is our first year with our new advisor, Olivia Merza, and we are excited to see how this chapter will grow. Our previous advisor, Casey Carriker, has led this chapter to many successes, both in competitions and personally, and none of this would be possible without the amazing support from our award-winning alumni chapter.
This summer, we kicked off our new year with a summer officer training where teamwork skills were put to the test under a given scenario of a “deserted island.”
We also kicked off our chapter’s new school year with our annual Burger Bash. Students celebrated the new school year with games and prizes, including our egg toss tradition.
People are also reading…
Our classroom includes an expansive welding shop. Through this shop, we are able to offer dual credit welding courses for our students, allowing them to enter the workforce earlier than normal. Our welding program is so strong that we have to hold mini welding competitions to determine who will represent our school at district and state competitions.
We also have a greenhouse that supports our horticulture and agronomy courses. Over half of this greenhouse features an aquaponics system. We also offer SAE opportunities for students through our greenhouse.
During National FFA Week, we provide breakfast for the staff to say “thank you.” Members also bring their tractors to school! In addition, FFA members read a book and lead a lunchbox activity with kindergarten students. This year, we are hoping to add a “Donkey Basketball” game to the list of activities, run by alumni.
This past year, Cassidy Meinke, our former chapter president, was the only member to earn the State Degree, all thanks to her hard work and dedication to our chapter. This is the highest degree that the state association can award a member and is given for their comprehensive Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program.
Members also competed in agriscience, natural resources and food science. For these past three years, we had state qualifiers in parliamentary procedure, creed speaking, agriscience and food science and technology. We also have a strong history of Land Judging State Championships.
We end our year with our annual banquet to highlight all the successes of our chapter, community service, new officer installation and honor our graduating seniors as they give their retiring addresses.