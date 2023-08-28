The Arlington FFA Chapter officer team chose to highlight the summer, the corn challenge and crop scouting team. During the 2022 growing season, the Arlington FFA Chapter had its first Innovative Youth Corn Challenge and Crop Scouting team.
The 2022 Corn Challenge group participated in the competition and tested the effects of side-dressing sulfur, along with nitrogen, onto the corn plants at the V6 growth stage. The group received first-place honors in the statewide competition, as well as top accolades in the ag literacy competition. For the ag literacy contest, the group put together a video about their plot and research.
This year, the Corn Challenge team is taking it to the next level by comparing multiple products. Members Ethan Hilgenkamp (freshman), Wes Monke (sophomore) and Aaron Fuchs (junior) have tried new innovative products in their Innovative Youth Corn Challenge Plot. The Arlington students are testing a couple of products that are new to the market, including Titan XC® and Rhizosorb®.
In their plot, there are four different sections. The first section was spread only with MAP fertilizer, which is the normal application. After that section is a plot that is spread with the product RhizoSorb®, which is supposed to store and release phosphate more efficiently into the soil to increase plant availability and uptake, as claimed by the company. In the third plot, the team applied MAP as well as the Titan XC® product, which is claimed to make nutrients more available for plant uptake and utilization, helping to optimize yield potential and provide outstanding grower ROI. The last section of their plot was a control section. The control section had nothing applied and will be a baseline for the rest of their studies.
Nutrien Ag Solutions has been a huge help with the applications of the products, with local branch manager Mike Monke assisting.
Throughout the summer, the group scouted the plots and took soil and tissue samples to see the differences in nutrients in the plants and soil to tell if the products are doing as they claim.
At harvest, the team will weigh the corn from each plot and calculate yields. Once the crop is harvested, they will be able to decide if the products were worth applying to the crops.
This group applied what they learned throughout scouting their plot during the spring and summer and competing in the Youth Crop Scouting Competition near Mead on Aug. 2. At this competition, the Arlington FFA members identified insects, weeds, diseases and staged crops to know whether a certain product could be applied or if it was too late. The Arlington FFA team took home third-place in this competition.
Using their newly gained knowledge and experiences, they are excited to use their expertise to compete at the District Agronomy Competition in February.