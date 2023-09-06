The I-29 Moo University Dairy Webinar Series continues on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from noon to 1 p.m. with a focus on feeding fodder to dairy cattle.
The webinar will feature Brad Heins, Professor of Organic Dairy Management at the University of Minnesota's West Central Research Center in Morris, Minnesota.
The center has a 130-head herd in a certified organic system and a 160-head herd in a conventional grazing system at the research center. Heins's research and extension program focuses on best management practices for dairy production, crossbreeding of dairy cattle, group rearing of calves, and renewable energy for dairy production systems. He serves on the Minnesota Institute for Sustainable Agriculture Board of Directors and the Minnesota Organic Advisory Task Force.
“Dr. Heins will present current research on the science behind feeding fodder to help clear up some of the information appearing in recent media articles,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Sprouting grain for livestock feed has gained renewed interest as a method to produce a continuous supply of fresh, high-quality forage. We will discuss the feasibility, effectiveness and challenges of implementing sprouted grain systems on dairy farms.
There is no fee to participate in the webinar, but registration is required at least one hour before the webinar. Register online at https://go.iastate.edu/GSOWT0
For more information, contact: in Iowa, Fred M. Hall, 712-737-4230; in Minnesota, Jim Salfer, 320-203-6093; or in South Dakota, Patricia Villamediana, 605-688-4116.
I-29 Moo University is a consortium of Extension dairy specialists from the land-grant universities in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The I-29 Moo University is a multi-state learning collaboration and connects extension dairy staff with the dairy community to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, e-newsletters, podcasts, and on-farm tours. For more information about the I-29 Moo University Collaboration and programs visit www.i29moou.com.