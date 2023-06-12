Forage quality can often get overlooked during the hustle and bustle of summer. However, it’s worth taking the time forage testing because the information can pay off in the long run.

It doesn’t matter if you keep your forage or plan to sell it later.

Sara Bauder is a forage specialist with South Dakota State University’s Extension office in Mitchell. She says forage sampling and quality testing help maximize forage utilization and animal performance.

“You’ll know what you have in your feed for matching and meeting your animals’ nutrition requirements,” Bauder said. “It also helps improve ration efficiency, thanks to a more accurate assessment of your forage. Sometimes we tend to do a visual scan and think things look pretty good. This is how you know for sure.”

Forage testing will tell potential forage buyers exactly what nutrients are available in the forage. An accurate assessment will put the forage in the right quality designation at a local hay auction, including Supreme, Premium, Good, Fair and Utility.

“If you have Supreme quality feed, it’s definitely going for a higher value,” Bauder said.

With short feed supplies in many regions of the country because of drought, a lot of hay changed hands in recent years.

Dr. Jerry Volesky is an Extension range and forage specialist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He said forage testing is something everyone should do when bales are bought and sold.

“People have been paying higher prices for hay bales,” Volesky said. “It’s just a good practice to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. Your animals need a certain level of nutrition, and it’s worth it to find out where your forage might be strong and where it lacks certain things.”

You can learn a lot by testing your forage.

Krishona Martinson, an extension program leader and equine specialist with the University of Minnesota, says testing will show the amount of different nutrients.

“We’re looking at different things like crude protein, fiber values, and non-structured carbohydrates,” Martinson said. “That information is necessary to accurately manage an animal’s diet.”

However, it’s not just hay that gets tested. SDSU’s Bauder talked about the different forages they typically see tested in a year.

“All types of dry hay typically get tested using a core sampler,” she said. “We also see baleage tested. A lot of silage is tested, including corn silage, ryelage and any kind of ensiled feed can be sampled and tested.”

Because ensiled feeds typically ferment and sit a while before they’re used, it’s always a good idea to get those tested to ensure it’s good quality and toxin-free.

“Any feed or feed ingredient can get tested to tell you what you have and are feeding your animals,” Bauder added.

In addition to nutrients, forage tests can tell producers if there are any toxins present in their feed. Nebraska-Lincoln’s Volesky says nitrate toxicity is something to watch for, especially during dry seasons as we’ve seen for several years.

“A lot of people grow summer annual forages like sorghum, Sudan grass, millet and things like that,” Volesky said. “When those annual forages undergo drought stress, they’ll accumulate nitrates in those plants or that hay. Once the nitrates hit a certain level and cattle consume too much, it can be toxic.”

The level of nitrate tolerance varies with each type of livestock, Bauder said, but too much will be toxic to all animals. That’s why it’s doubly important to test forages during dry years. SDSU Extension offers a nitrate test, but it doesn’t give the levels.

“It will tell you if nitrates are present, and then you can take it to a commercial lab for a full test,” Bauder said.

Drought stress isn’t the only factor in toxin development in forages.

“Any time you see feed that’s moldy, off-color or smells bad, that’s when it needs testing to make sure there are no serious mycotoxins or other toxins that could be causing problems for your livestock,” Bauder said.

Martinson says mold development starts when moisture is present, especially from spring or fall rains. Wet years are the number one time to watch for mold.

“It’s not just spring or fall rain that you need to watch for,” Martinson said. “If you get into higher humidity like we’re facing right now in Minnesota, things don’t dry as quickly. Farmers often have to push alfalfa harvest because of rain chances, and when forage gets harvested wet, that’s often when challenges occur.”

Bailing at low moisture is ideal – below 15%, but that can be difficult between summer rain and humidity. That hay has a small chance to develop mold if it’s stored properly, Martinson said. Hay baled at 17-22% moisture without preservatives has a good chance of mold forming.

“How feed is harvested and stored is everything,” Martinson said.

Commercial feed testing labs are located throughout the Upper Midwest and rural America. Most feed testing labs can typically get results back to producers within days. Bauder said the cost it takes and the time involved in mailing off samples is worth the life of even one animal on a livestock farm.

Labs in South Dakota include the South Dakota Agricultural Labs in Brookings, East Prairie Labs in Flandreau, and Mid Continent Testing Labs in Rapid City.

Nebraska commercial testing labs include Food Safety Net Services in Omaha, Midwest Laboratories in Omaha, and Platte Valley Labs in Gibbon.

Medallion Labs of Minneapolis, EMSL Analytical, Inc., of New Hope, and Food Safety Net Services in Plymouth are a few commercial laboratories in Minnesota.

“I understand it’s one more thing to add to the list. However, it’s worth it if you find a toxicity issue,” Bauder said.

It could also show that you’re feeding animals a higher quality of feed than they need.

“You can drop down quality and put less energy into a ration,” Bauder said. “That’ll save some money on feed that you can turn around and use in the winter when animals need more energy in their diets.

“Keeping feed efficiency and watching for any red flags is so important.”