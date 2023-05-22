Spring planting progress can vary widely from one area to the next, even if they aren’t far from each other.

Farmers in Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota are all experiencing varying degrees of progress. However, many farmers are ahead of where they thought they’d be after heavy snowfall in the Upper Midwest.

Nebraska

Jennifer Rees is an extension educator in southeastern Nebraska and says a good deal of the spring planting is done. But that doesn’t mean there were no challenges, especially in dealing with dry weather.

“We’re mostly done in this part of the state,” she said on the phone from York County. “Other than some waiting on seed corn due to mail delays, everything is almost finished.

“However, as you go further south into areas with more non-irrigated acres, a few farmers are talking about not planting corn or soybean and planting a forage crop instead,” Rees said, “especially if they have cattle on their farms. Several are considering a warm-season annual, instead.”

Farmers had to make some adjustments because it was dry, including adjusting planting depths.

“They did have to plant seeds deeper to get into moisture,” Rees said. “We have a lot of corn that was planted 2.5 to 3 inches deep. We also have quite a few soybeans that were planted 1.5 to 2 inches deep.”

Because it’s been so dry, the other problem some farmers face is ammonia burn from anhydrous. Whether it was fall- or spring-applied with high-speed rigs, anhydrous typically gets about 4 inches deep in the soil.

“Right below that seed zone, that’s become problematic,” she said. “It will burn that first root coming out of that seed when it starts to germinate. When that seed starts going deeper, it hits that hot area of ammonia and turns brownish-black. We’ve had some stand reduction due to that.”

Farmers in her area are running pivots. Some do it to either activate an herbicide, get seeds to germinate, or help alleviate the ammonia burn.

John Thomas is an extension agent based in Alliance, in northwestern Nebraska. He says planting progress out there was slowed by recent rains, but farmers have made excellent progress so far.

“The corn is about 60-70% planted,” Thomas said. “The sugarbeet crop is planted and already coming up and looking good. Some farmers in the Platte River Valley planted sugarbeets early, and they froze off, which required some replanting.

“Winter wheat isn’t in great shape,” he added. “There was such bad winterkill that farmers tore some of it up. Farmers will likely put millet or something like that in those fields instead. Nevertheless, there’s still quite a bit of fair-to-good wheat still out there. This recent moisture was very valuable for our winter wheat.”

He says wheat is a resilient crop despite the challenging conditions this winter. If farmers get rainfall on it and there’s even a half-decent stand, the wheat crop could still surprise some people.

While farmers are chomping at the bit because some fields might be cool and wet, it’s better to wait for soil temperatures to warm up. The crop will start much faster.

The recent rains were exceptionally good news for livestock farmers in western Nebraska. Thomas said it helped get rangeland moving in the right direction.

“We’ve had a big shortage of forages in recent years because of the drought,” he said. “Some good moisture to start that grass growing is very valuable.”

South Dakota

Jeff Fuls, a DeKalb Asgrow technical agronomist, is amazed at how quickly conditions changed from winter to spring. He lives in Brookings, South Dakota, a wet area several weeks ago that by mid-May was looking for some rainfall.

Fuls covers eastern South Dakota from Interstate 90, north and never have guessed farmers would be able to plant as early as they did.

“It depends on which part of the state you’re in,” he said.

Without as much late season snow in the southern part of the state, conditions were dryer. The north saw significant late season snows.

“Despite that, planting is going well, and I think most farmers would tell you they’re ahead of where they expected to be,” Fuls said.

He expected there to be some prevent plant acres in the northern part of the state, but not nearly as much as feared late in the winter. Some wet acres remain north of Watertown in northeastern South Dakota, and farmers were a little farther behind.

Farmers need to stay flexible in the spring. While getting plans on paper is a good idea, the weather can throw a wrench into the works. That can included switching from corn to soybeans, given which fields are ready for planting first.

“Sometimes those field planted to soybeans are ready before your corn fields,” Fuls said. “Don’t be afraid to plant those bean fields first if need be. We have a few bean fields getting planted first in eastern South Dakota.”

Even farmers still trying to get fields planted can look back to last year for encouragement. Many fields, especially in the northeast, weren’t planted until after May 20.

“Planting ran extremely late in 2022,” he said. “We still had a great crop, so remind yourselves that it’s important to do it right rather than speeding the crops into the ground. Don’t be tempted to mud the crop in the ground.”

Now is the time to take control of weeds in your fields. No-till, strip-till, or minimum-till farmers typically battle weeds earlier in the year. Pre-emerge and burndown herbicides need to get onto their fields promptly for those farmers.

“The guys that use some tillage can usually take care of the weeds that show up early in the year,” Fuls said. “Of course, they’re impacted by rainfall. It’s important to stay flexible when you get out and spray that herbicide over the top for post-emergence control.”

Minnesota

“Fast and aggressive.”

That’s how Jacob Foley, a DeKalb Asgrow technical agronomist, described planting in southwestern Minnesota. The corn crop is all but in, which is surprising given the amount of winter snowfall.

“The chatter at our agronomy meetings in March was that this spring wasn’t going to be fun at all,” Foley said. “Our sales force and some of the customers we work with wanted to change their spring plans. However, you can’t just up and make changes. That snow disappeared in a week, and it was amazing.”

And needed because last fall was too dry by itself to adequately set up planting for this spring. That’s why farmers need to stay flexible in their plans because you never know what to expect from the weather during planting time.

“(Boxer) Mike Tyson said everyone has a game plan ‘til you take that first hit,” he said with a laugh. “You have to be able to adjust. Last spring, we had people trying to plant their late-season corn first because it takes the most time to finish. If the field where you want to plant isn’t ready and another field is, you have to move your corn there. It’s important to adjust on the fly.”

Foley said it was hard to script a better spring for planting in southwestern Minnesota. Farmers made quick work of getting their crops planted.

“I don’t like to say the p-word (perfect), but it does come to mind,” he said. “Soil conditions were right, the forecast was perfect with warm weather, the 70s during the day, 50s at night, and the soil temperature stayed high enough.”

After an early May rain in the area, Foley saw his first row of corn peeking out of the ground near Worthington, Minnesota. The southern part of his region picked up a half-inch of rain, while areas in the north saw totals closer to 2 inches.

Soybean planting was in full swing as mid-May approached, except for the recent rain that slowed things down temporarily.

“There are more than a few farmers who put their soybeans in before their corn,” he said. “They’re hardier against colder conditions than corn. If farmers get the itch and want to do something before soils are fit for corn planting, we’ll encourage them to plant a few acres of soybeans.”

Foley says planting soybeans thick means farmers could withstand losing even 10-20% to cold weather.

“Losing 20% of a corn stand is a different story,” he added.

Corn growers will also need to keep pests top of mind. Corn rootworm is a particular concern after the Minnesota winter.

“A deep soil frost helps to control some of that rootworm, and we didn’t drive frost very deep this winter,” Foley said. “We had 30-degree soil temps most of the winter and a nice layer of snow to insulate that. It’s a good winter for rootworm development, so be ready.”