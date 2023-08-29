Busy would be an understatement around here the past two weeks. Jake has been on the road clipping, fitting, and helping with sale pictures for folks.
The choppers are getting started on the stressed corn. We will probably be getting chopped in the next few days.
We are trying to get State Fair cattle ready, heifers ultrasounded, and horse hay put up and delivered.
We have gotten hot and dry, but at the time of writing rain is in the forecast. If we sacrifice a little hay that is in the windrow, it will be worth it.
G and Kat's wedding was hectic but went off without a hitch and was a great time! We did the food ourselves, along with all the other stressors for wedding week. Between rehearsal and the reception we cooked 130 pounds of beef. Michelle made the side dishes and a local friend and baker did the kids’ cake.
The wedding party was a great group of young people that pitched in when they could. Of course, I had to get out there on the dance floor and show ‘em how it's done. I wore a tie for a couple hours but Michelle let me change into a pair of new overalls and a T-shirt for the reception. A good time was had by all.
Funny how things work out. My father sold hay to the Timmerman family in the 1970s. I have sold feed to them myself since 1994. The last few years, Jake has been selling horse hay to Jason and Wendy for their kids’ show horses. I don't think it is really common anymore for three generations to do business with a family over the course of 50 years.
The Timmerman family does things right, and I am glad they picked our community to build in over 50 years ago.
We can talk about economic development and saving rural Nebraska all day. In the end, cattle feeding and all the things that support it is what fuels the fire in Nebraska. Instead of exporting grain, we need to feed more cattle here.