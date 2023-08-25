One new farmer and two incumbents were elected to the Nebraska Soybean Board in an election held in July.
Soybean farmers in District 5 chose Mark Caspers of Auburn from a field of three candidates. Caspers previously served on the soybean board from 2002 to 2014.
“After a nine-year hiatus from serving on the board, I am really looking forward to ‘catching up’ with the progress having been made during that time with research as well as new uses for our soybeans,” Caspers said in a news release.
He also plans to continue funding for biodiesel and bioheat projects, which he said provide “tremendous returns” to the state’s soybean growers.
Other candidates were Steve Landon of Greenwood and Dave Nieslen of Waverly. District 5 includes Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, and Richardson counties.
District 7 and at-large candidates ran unopposed, and no election was held.
Doug Saathoff of Trumbull will represent District 7’s Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Kearney, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
“Utilizing their checkoff money wisely and effectively will remain my top priority, as we work together to move our soybean industry forward,” Saathoff said.
Greg Anderson of Newman Grove will represent all of Nebraska in an at-large position. He was re-elected by the sitting board at its June meeting.
"I believe Nebraska soybean farmers have more opportunities than ever before, with growing domestic and international markets, cutting-edge research, and the rapid growth of biodiesel and renewable diesel—all flagship projects that NSB works on," Anderson said.
The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2026.
About the Nebraska Soybean Board: The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.