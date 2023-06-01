Fourth-generation wheat farmer Ken Herz and other farmers there in south central Nebraska are evaluating what to do with their disparaging winter wheat crop at a time when they are very short of feed.

They are deciding whether to use the drought-stricken wheat for haying or grazing.

“There’s less than a ton per acre. Same for the alfalfa. It’s definitely not good,” said Herz, who farms near the Webster-Nuckolls county line. “We didn’t get any tillering, and the wheat was ankle high when it started to head.”

Herz and his neighbors are not alone. Farmers in Kansas and other major wheat states hit by drought are abandoning their crop.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service keeps track of winter wheat abandonment. For 2023, preliminary numbers put that at 32.6%

“If realized, this would be the nation’s highest winter wheat abandonment rate since 1917,” USDA Meterologist Brad Rippey said.

Abandonment for the top six states producing wheat is:

Texas - abandoning 4.7 of 6.7 million acres, or 70% Oklahoma - abandoning 2.45 of 4.6 million acres, or 53% Colorado - abandoning 0.6 of 2.25 million acres, or 27% Kansas – abandoning 1.5 of 8.1 million acres, or 19% Montana – abandoning 0.25 of 2.0 million acres, or 13% Washington – abandoning 0.05 of 1.8 million acres, or 3%

Pressing against the ever-fluctuating challenges of Mother Nature, many wheat farmers from Nebraska and Kansas south to Texas are feeling the bite of drought and lack of deep soil moisture.

“We have wheat ranging from boot stage to beginning-heading, anywhere from 6 to 20 inches tall, turning blue-gray in the non-irrigated fields,” said Jenny Rees, Nebraska Extension educator who covers east central to south central Nebraska.

With pastures short, the stunted wheat is a forage option for producers who choose to let their cattle graze. It can help them delay turning cattle out on pasture, saving some grass there.

After the recent Hard Red Winter Wheat Tour across Nebraska and Kansas in mid-May, a Kansas wheat specialist agrees Kansas will have a very large area of abandonment this year.

“It’s bad, it’s really bad,” said Romulo Lollato, Extension wheat and forage specialist at Kansas State University.

Talking to several wheat growers on the tours, he learned that wheat crops from Manhattan, Kansas, west, and from Salina, north, and back west to Phillipsburg are producing 15-25 bushel wheat due to drought stress and winterkill. They usually see yields of 50-60 bushels per acre.

Traveling from Phillipsburg westward, in many cases the wheat has been abandoned.

“Wheat after a long fallow looks better but is still bad, but at least it’s something to harvest,” Lollato said.

The worst is in southwest Kansas, from southern Wichita County, south to the Oklahoma border over to the Colorado border to Barber County, Kansas.

“Wheat there is in rough shape,” Lollato said. “They didn’t get an inch of rain.”

On the tour, they saw in eastern Kansas where fields received more rain that crop looks better.

“It’s not a fantastic crop but it looks fair-to-good,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board. “As we went west, stands were thinner. You could see the effects of drought conditions and frost damage.”

Yields between Wichita and Manhattan were better than what tour participants had seen earlier.

Wheat is in the very best shape is in far northwestern Kansas near Colby. After getting snowfall this winter, the moisture was helping out. The crop was still going through heading as of May 24.

On that tour through Kansas and Nebraska, wheat scouting vehicles stopped every 20-25 miles when they saw a wheat field that wasn’t fenced off. They measured plant height, row width and counted the number of stems or heads in one foot of row space.

Nebraska’s growth is two weeks behind Kansas and showed better yield potential where they received precipitation.

The southern Nebraska Panhandle and southwestern Nebraska caught the most winter precipitation. The southern Panhandle had over 50 inches of snow and received 1-4 inches of rainfall this spring.

“We’d probably call that a million-dollar rain,” Schaneman said. “Their yield estimate is 40-45 bushel per acre, which is good because those are some of our largest growing areas.”

South central and southeastern Nebraska have been unusually dry. Yield is estimated in the mid- to upper 20s, with the highest abandonment rate. Anest 80% of the wheat has been destroyed.

Northern Nebraska Panhandle is expecting yields in the mid 20s, compared to a normal yield of 40 bushels per acre, Schaneman said.

Typically, Nebraska produces 50 million bushels of wheat, but this year it’s closer to 30 million.

Testing nitrates recommended to safeguard cattle

For farmers planning to graze their failed wheat crop should test for nitrates. Agronomists say wheat can have high nitrates, but risk is low.

“The risk is much lower than some other crops (sorghum, corn, oats, millet) but better safe than sorry,” said John Holman.

Holman is cropping systems and agronomy professor with Kansas State University based at the Western Kansas Agricultural Research Center; Kansas State University in Garden City.

“Measuring it is cheap, especially relative to the cost of death or pregnancy loss,” he said. “I would always recommend testing any feed source.”

To test for nitrates, take a clipping of the grazable wheat at the height cattle or swather would be cutting. Samples can be sent to any accredited lab, including Kansas State University's. In Nebraska, Ward and Servitech both test for nitrates in hay and forages.

Holman advises farmers to walk a random pattern and take cuttings from just above the ground until they have a large, softball sized clump of material. Usually, farmers need to take different samples if one area looks vastly different than another, such as on a slope versus a top flat, said Nicholas Ward, president of Ward Laboratories.

Schaneman also emphasized the importance of testing for nitrates.

“High nitrate levels can be fatal to livestock," he said. “These field crops are managed with fertilizers, and when those crops go through a stressful period – whether its drought or hail – if it turns into a potential grazing it's always good to have a sample tested for nitrates.”

For Herz and other wheat farmers in south central Nebraska and Kansas, utilizing best management practices and being steadfast will help them push through the challenges, one day at a time.