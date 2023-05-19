The 2023 Kansas Livestock Association Young Stockmen’s Academy (YSA) met in the Kansas City area May 8-10 for their second seminar of the year. Class members from across the state spent three days learning more about beef marketing and connecting with consumers.
Merck Animal Health, the exclusive sponsor of the program, hosted the class at its Lenexa, Lawrence and De Soto facilities. Staff provided an overview of the animal health industry, discussed up-and-coming technologies and gave a tour of their research farm and one of their labs.
Kansas Beef Council (KBC) Executive Director Scott Stebner spent time with YSA discussing consumer research and providing a beef checkoff update. KBC Director of Nutrition Abby Heidari visited with the class about connecting with consumers and health influencers over beef nutrition facts.
Bichelmeyer Meats, Kansas City Steak Co. and Golden Belt Beef opened their doors to the group for tours and provided insight into how their respective businesses use direct-to-consumer beef marketing. Class members also spent time at two Hy-Vee grocery store locations preparing and serving Kansas City strip steak samples while engaging with consumers about preparing beef and how cattle are raised. YSA members also visited Whole Foods Market where they learned more about marketing beef to a niche audience.
The tour wrapped up with a stop at Smoke ‘n’ Fire, a retail store specializing in grills, barbeque accessories, fireplaces and more.
YSA will meet for their third gathering, a tour of central and western Kansas beef and dairy operations, in mid-September.
KLA is a trade organization representing the business interests of members at both the state and federal levels. Voluntary dues dollars paid by producers are used for programs that benefit KLA members in the areas of legislative representation, regulatory assistance, legal troubleshooting, communications and the advancement of youth.