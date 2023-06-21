Today I’m thankful that even on my worst day, I’m still living someone else’s dream. To be very real and raw with you, I convinced myself about a week ago that I was having my worst day. On my way to our rented pasture, driving past our friends’ and neighbors’ drought-stricken crops curling up and dying in every single field, I had a rock in my gut.
Then when I got out to survey the pasture and check cows, it was evident to me we are going to be extremely lucky if we make it to July on pasture. Not to mention the negative impact the dust has on the cows’ respiratory system and the complete infestation of flies our animals are enduring also due to drought. Cattle, chickens, dogs, people…we’ve been in survival gear for a long time and the thriving gear seems unreachable.
The rock in my gut turned to tears. An opened floodgate of tears. Prayers. And more tears.
Once the pity party passed, I was reminded of a line from one of my favorite songs: “Girl, you gotta kick a little.”
To be worried about our friends and neighbors means I’m lucky enough to have good friends and neighbors. To have to survey the hay market four months early means my husband and I are lucky enough to have careers that afford us this opportunity. To have a direct line to God, to be able to share what’s on my heart, well that speaks for itself.
As faith would have it, we received an inch of rain the next day. Is it enough to save this year? Probably not, yet we are over-the-moon grateful for it. Even if just for the mental break it gave us. The chickens laid more eggs than they have in a while, the dogs were out frolicking carefree in the wet grass, the cows’ appetite increased and they ate heartily and I truly believe the crops grew 6 inches and thickened overnight.
Besides, what right do I have to lose faith when the farmers and agronomists clearly have not? They’ve been out spraying their fields with the confidence that their efforts and cost input will still result in a yield. Even the mayor of Waverly has only asked for voluntary water restrictions, not mandatory, indicating he still has hope there’s a way out of this.
Likewise, our animals have not given up. This week’s example is one of our best recipient cows carrying one of our most prized embryos and due in August. We noticed one of her udder teats was lacerated pretty severely. Naturally being very concerned, we brought her home to administer first aid daily and do our very best to keep flies off of her as she heals. She’s proven her durability and endurance, and continues to greet us with strong signs of life.
Other signs of life in this severe drought: sale barn cinnamon rolls while perusing the hay purchasing options, humor still intact as we joke about winterizing the lawn mowers in June, having breakfast with our local Kiwanis who do so much in our community, our son getting his first job with a farmer friend of ours, our daughter moving from Dallas to Omaha with a new job, sunrises and sunsets, an increased amount of butterflies (which is still quite a mystery as there aren’t many blooms) and an increased property valuation and taxes. Okay that last one isn’t a blessing, I just threw it in there to see if you were still paying attention. Our humor is indeed still intact!
It’s okay to walk through the valley of despair, just don’t pitch a tent there.