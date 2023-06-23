“Ahoj” again! Things are heating up around here as summer is in full swing! I try to soak in every moment of this season as much as I can. Even though it’s another bone dry and hot one, I know how quickly summer can sneak away from us.
The boys have been so busy in the fields fertilizing, spraying, cultivating, irrigating and other things I am probably missing. They are doing their part in the fields, now it’s Mother Nature’s turn to help us out.
The first cutting of hay was put up and now sits neatly in stacks waiting for winter. This alfalfa field is now two years old so she hasn’t had the easiest start up years. Time patience, and prayers will be needed but we are hoping to get one more cutting off of this field. If not, I’m afraid we will have to sell some feeder calves. Dad mentioned this to me one evening, and there it has stayed heavy on my mind and heart. We just don’t have the hay to feed them and will need what we can pull from the fields for the pairs this winter.
For as long as I can remember, we have always fed out our feeders until we can sell them as fats. It’s just the way Dad and Grandpa have always done it. But the possibility of selling a chunk of this cattle crop is more than likely in our near future if rain continues to be something foreign to us. The hay just isn’t there and unfortunately that is the way pasture will be soon, as well.
I know many other farmers / ranchers are in the same boat as Columbus and West Point sale barns are receiving large loads of cows during the week. Through word of mouth, about 700 cows were sold just at one barn from the lack of pasture.
Times are tough, but so are the farmers. It surely hasn’t been an easy two years, but we all continue because the love of the land, livestock and the agriculture industry is much stronger than any drought could ever be.
People are also reading…
We were actually gifted with a nice little rain last week though! For some reason, every year when the Clarkson Rodeo rolls around, we can be sure to expect a good rain that night. It never fails! I guess we just need this rodeo to occur every weekend or something. To our astonishment, we received about an inch! We were surprised and so grateful. But the evidence did not hang around too long for we were quickly right back in the rut of the drought.
We moved cattle onto another pasture this weekend but not without some action first, of course! The bull was pushing quite a bit of toe on his right front foot, making him come up lame. The boys took him into town to get him in a spin squeeze chute at the vet. There, he was sanded and filed down, making that toe much more comfortable to get around on. It’s great to see him moving around much better already.
As Dad was checking pasture fence last Saturday morning, he spotted something that never gets us a good outcome. The creek in our other pasture is completely dry, but this one still manages to suck those older cows in. The mud must have been deeper than she thought when she went down for a drink and got stuck. It breaks my heart to see them in distress like that. When this happens, we usually put chains around wherever we can get them and pull with a tractor. Since this creek is now dug out, the steep banks made this not a great option for us or her.
Instead, we decided to try a hip lift on her and use the arm on the telehandler to reach and pull her out. Everything seemed to go as smooth as it could there but the poor girl was so weak. We wanted to give her some time to possibly gain a little bit of strength on ground before trying to stand her up. My gelding and I ran her out some fly spray in the meantime, and she actually seemed stronger.
When we all got back out there to stand her up, my brother and I began to get her adjusted for the lift. We noticed she took a turn fast and then watched her breathe her last. They just don’t last long when they’re stuck like that for more than a few hours, and I’m thinking she was there overnight.
Losing livestock like that will always be the part of farming I hate and it never gets easier for me. But for the next few weeks, I know this is an issue we will not have to worry about since this next pasture’s creek is dry. Instead, the cattle are set up out there with a water tank—something we have not had to use on pasture in a very long time.
As I was sipping on my coffee one morning, I looked out upon the place I love so dearly. Dad’s favorite AM radio station was on and chatting cattle markets and local birthdays when they interrupted with a song. It felt so fitting for this dry, difficult season we seem to be stuck in. The verse “what have I to fear, leaning on the everlasting arms” spoke loudly and gave me hope.
This ongoing dry season shall pass someday, but in the meantime, we must do the best we can and trust in the Lord. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem”