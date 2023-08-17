“Ahoj” from my very favorite place. We are so grateful to have received a bit more moisture since writing to you last! Our world looks completely different this August versus last, in the best way. The continuous prayers for rain by many has sure been powerful—may the prayers of thanksgiving be just as powerful.
The pastures continue to provide enough forage for the cattle and horses thanks to the rain but are sure filling up with thistles. Continuous spot-spraying of Dicamba seems to be doing the job of keeping them at bay and under control, though! The third cutting of alfalfa is complete and about ready to be put up, as well.
It’s hard to believe we are already stepping into mid-August. It’s definitely a slower time of the year around here, but we are soaking it in. Harvest and harvest prep will be begin before we know it. Many loads of corn are being hauled, as we work to get bins emptied before harvest! For as long as I can remember, back to school time meant it was time for the bins to get emptied. It’s one of those things that will forever go hand and hand in my brain.
With that being said, I don’t think my sisters and I have one “back to school” picture without Dad loading corn in the background. Cleaning out bins used to be one of my least favorite times of year when I was younger, for I knew that meant school was back in session! Now, it’s one of my favorites, but I think I say that about every season on the farm.
August also brings many customer appreciation outings for the hard-working farmers! They are all so deserving of some down time to get together with friends and enjoy some laughs and beers on a Monday afternoon. It’s that one time of the year when farmers pull their golf clubs out and play a few games.
The local co-ops, cattlemen’s groups, seed salesmen and so many more do such an excellent job of showing their appreciation for these farmers with these outings. You offer a farmer a steak supper, beer and time with this friends, and you just might get them to clock off for the day.
I am so thankful for each and every farmer, especially the two closest to my heart—my Dad and my brother. You have the most important job and pour so much into feeding not only your family but the world. Two acres or two thousand, five head of feeders or five thousand head, the numbers do not make my thank you or appreciation any different for everyone plays a very special role. Whatever type of producer you are, I hope you are able to find time to sit down with the ones that make you feel valued and enjoy a few lighthearted moments.
The world may be unkind to the agriculture industry at times, but without you this world would not only fall apart but would lack so much beauty. You are so very appreciated, and please know that your job is incomparable. Nothing can describe how special our farmers are, quite like Paul Harvey’s speech “So God Made a Farmer.” Reading that never leaves my eyes dry as it reminds me of the very special farmers I have been so lucky to have in my life—my grandpa, my dad and my brother.
Each phrase from that speech has a tremendous amount of heart in it, but my favorite will always be the final:
“It had to be somebody who’d plow deep and straight and not cut corners; somebody to seed, weed, feed, breed and rake and disc and plow and plant and tie the fleece and strain the milk and replenish the self-feeder and finish a hard week’s work with a five-mile drive to church; somebody who would bale a family together with the soft strong bonds of sharing, who would laugh, and then sigh, and then reply, with smiling eyes, when his son says that he wants to spend his life ‘doing what dad does’, so God made a farmer.”
We are so lucky to be surrounded by caretakers that pour their hearts into this land and livestock. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem.”—Kara Brichacek