Roy Stewart’s whole life has been devoted to cowboying and stewarding the land.

Roy was born in Stuart, Nebraska, Sept. 11, 1942, to Earl and Coletta Stewart. He had one brother, Jerald, and three sisters: Doris, Judy and Carol. He married June Gindler of Fort Collins, Colorado, April 28, 1963, and they have two children, Jody and Jay.

Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame inducts nine new members The 18th Annual Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony will be held June 10, at the 4-H Building at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine, Nebraska

In high school, Roy played football and ran track. He participated in one act plays for four years and was honored as homecoming king in 1959.

He went to college at Colorado State, taking agriculture classes and participating in Livestock Club and Rodeo Club before meeting his wife and moving home. Roy was also an amateur boxer for 14 years and then coached for Rock County until he was 28.

Roy rodeoed six years, trying all events but only pursued bareback riding. After college, he broke horses for ranchers in the area for 12 years. If he was unable to break them, he would sell them to rodeo contractors.

Roy always worked on his father’s ranch, 6 miles south of Newport. He was in a three-way partnership with his father and brother for 17 years before branching out on his own with 6,700 acres and 300 Hereford cows. This operation since doubled in acres with a partnership of Jay and Roy.

“Today he and his wife are managing it all, and I am an unpaid employee able to go fishing or on a trip whenever I want,” Roy said.

Roy went to A.I. school in Ainsworth in 1963 and practiced for 55 years. He started pelvic measuring replacement heifers in 1976 and still continues.

He’s given back to the community in many ways over the years. He served as president of the Newport Rural Fire Department for 13 years, helping build the first metal fire house and paint two military surplus fire trucks red in 1968. He helped build the wooden rodeo chutes at the Rock Country Fair Grounds in 1961.

Roy served as Rock County Farm Bureau president for six years, president of the Sandhill Cattle Association in 1980, co-started Nebraska Ranch Expo in 1982 and served on the board for 25 years, director of the Rock County Ag Society (fair board) for 17 years and as treasurer for 15 years. Currently, he is a director for Upper Elkhorn NRD Board for the last 37 years.

He served nine years on Ranchers Advisory Committee for the Barta Brothers Ranch-University of Nebraska-Lincoln and served six years on the Rock County Planning Committee as vice chairman.

Roy and his family have installed six grade stabilization water structures on the North Fork of the Elkhorn River that runs through the ranch. They planted more 40,000 trees for livestock protection since 1978. On Sept. 26, 1986, he received first place in Nebraska’s Master Conservation Award from the Omaha World Herald.

On Oct. 12, 1989, he received the Ranchman’s Award from the Nebraska section of the Society of Range Management.

In 1996, he received Commercial Cattlemen’s Award from the Nebraska Hereford Association, where he was a member for 58 years. That same year, he was a judge and speaker at the World Hereford Conference in Fort Collins, Colorado. He has attended the World Hereford Conference in Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Canada. Conferences are held every four years.

He served as director of Commercial Bank in Bassett for eight years, and he served for 20 years on the board of directors for Seven Springs Bottled Water, and as the chairman for eight years.