Not much has changed here in southwestern Nebraska. Everyone is about wrapped up calving and wanting to go to pasture but we are still dry.
We are down to just getting a couple fresh calves per day now, off of our peak a couple weeks ago. We continue to sort and cull hard and scrounge up feed wherever we can. We are planning to feed half our cows that we will keep all summer and take the rest to grass late, being prepared to pull off early or feed on the pastures. We will be culling at least a quarter of our cows also. We will be weaning most of Jake's calves in a few weeks and taking the cows to grass dry.
Irrigated corn planting is progressing well for my neighbors. Nobody seems overly enthusiastic. Dryland corn is starting to go in now, and Jake plans to plant this week. A good friend of mine who has been planting corn for well over 30 years said last year and this year are the two worst planting conditions he has dealt with in his career.
I stumbled upon a chart this past week that showed us as never being drier in our area in the last 131 years that they had records for.
Thankfully, farming and grazing practices have changed, along with irrigation being introduced. I don't have any irrigated ground, but irrigated corn stalks supply our grazing needs for a third of the year. Our survival plan is all about figuring out how to keep things fed until cornstalks now.
Every producer I talk to around here is feeling pretty well beaten down. Everyone has come to the realization that it will take a miracle to even raise an average crop. Our hope is that we get enough rain that the corn will at least get big enough to chop for silage.
Taking some mental health breaks from this situation is really important. I pity the wives and children in these farm families. I know a lot of stressed and depressed folks are probably not the most pleasant people to be around right now.
Something that I think a person should address during times like this is making landlords aware of the actual cost of putting in a crop or raising cattle. I think landlords and the general public oftentimes have a huge disconnect from what the real costs are.
I was explaining to a landlord recently what the fertilizer, seed and chemical expense was on a dryland corn crop, and he was shocked. If they haven't priced these things they have no idea the risk exposure there is. Same goes with pasture rental.
These calf prices look really good right now but expenses are higher than they have ever been. We all know why prices are higher. None of us have as many to sell!
May is Beef Month. I would be remiss if I didn't at least mention that. I spend a large portion of my time promoting beef and specifically our program. April was very busy for our catering business and it allowed us to network with many of our beef customers.
It is really rewarding for us when we publicize where we will be cooking and our customers come seek us out. We have folks that never miss. That kind of support is priceless. During the hard times that is what keeps a guy going, knowing that you are bringing some joy, comfort and security to folks directly.
Go enjoy a steak and try your best to buy it direct from folks who made it happen!