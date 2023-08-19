So often, kids are told “you can’t” because they are too young, too short or too inexperienced. Keene Kids 4-H Club is showing kids “you can.”

“4-H offers so many opportunities to kids. There’s not much you can’t do in 4-H,” said Trish Danburg, leader of the Keene Kids 4-H Club for the past seven years. Both her parents were 4-H leaders in her home county of Burt, where Danburg herself was a 4-H member for 10 years.

The Keene Kids 4-H Club has a long history in Kearney County, boasting multiple generations of Keene Kids 4-H alumni from different families.

“We have tremendous families who are great supporters and volunteers,” Danburg said. “They are willing to make this a successful program.”

The longevity and large membership of more than 30 youth mark the club’s strength.

Club members can do a little bit of everything, from baking to gardening to livestock.

“Our club is open to anyone wanting to be in 4-H with any project,” Danburg said.

Danburg tries to educate the kids on a variety of projects. She also encourages them to explore a new area of interest, something outside of what they would normally do.

At every 4-H meeting, a learning opportunity is presented. Youth share about a project they completed or give a project demonstration.

A hands-on educational component is also incorporated during club meetings. This could be an outside speaker, a parent-led activity or a field trip. One such recent venture took the club to explore nature at the Iaian Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Neb.

Keene Kids 4-H Club is active in its community. While the club covers an area from Minden to Axtell, the majority of the families are from the latter. They typically clean up trash around a nearby pond and hike and bike trail on the outskirts of Axtell. This year, they chose to focus on the park, as well as the softball and baseball fields.

“This is an activity all kids can participate in no matter their age or ability,” said Danburg.

Because members range in age from 5 to 18, it’s important to make sure everyone can be included in activities. For example, the Keene Kids 4-H Club and Axtell FFA Chapter have joined together to make a float for the Memorial Day parade the past two years. This way, the older club members involved in both groups do not have to choose which float to ride.

Axtell’s big Memorial Day celebration is also when the club hosts their main fundraiser: selling homemade pie by the slice. Danburg said they always sell out of pie.

“People look forward to our pie sale every year,” said Danburg, adding that they can count on their “regulars” but always have new folks, too. “The community has been very supportive of us.”

The 4-H families make the pies, allowing the parents and children to work together at home. They then help set up the facilities, cut and plate the slices and take money while selling the pies. Danburg considers it a great learning process for the kids.

It’s these same 4-H families that have enabled the Keene Kids 4-H Club to persist from one generation to the next.

“There are a lot of clubs in Kearney County and a lot of kids involved in 4-H. I’m really proud of our club, that we have continued to have great membership,” Danburg said.

With each project, community service activity and educational experience, the Keene Kids 4-H Club is learning that they can. They can do anything they set their minds to. They can make a difference.